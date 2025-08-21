Former Air Force pitcher and current Pittsburgh Pirate Paul Skenes is the favorite to win the NL Cy Young award
As the MLB season comes to a close, Pittsburgh Pirates ace Paul Skenes has emerged as the frontrunner for the National League Cy Young Award, captivating fans with his outstanding performances on the mound. The 23-year-old right-hander, who was the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 draft, has evolved from a promising rookie into a superstar and is currently the betting favorite for the award, according to DraftKings.
Paul Skenes' journey to stardom began at the United States Air Force Academy, where he pitched from 2021 to 2022. As a freshman in 2021, he primarily served as a reliever, posting a 1-1 record with a 2.70 ERA in 18 appearances. He also achieved 11 saves and struck out 30 batters in 26.2 innings.
His sophomore year showcased his talent as both a hitter and a pitcher. He hit .410 with 11 home runs while also achieving a record of 10-3 and a 2.73 ERA from the mound. This exceptional season earned him the John Olerud Award, awarded to college baseball's top two-way player.
In his junior year, he transferred to LSU, where he led the Tigers to a College World Series title in 2023, solidifying his status as a generational talent.
By 2025, Skenes has taken his performance to the next level. Despite completing 26 starts and holding a 7-9 record—largely due to a lack of run support—he leads the National League with an impressive 2.16 ERA. His 174 strikeouts rank fifth in the league, and his 0.96 WHIP places him sixth, showcasing his pinpoint accuracy with only 37 walks allowed in 154 innings. Skenes’ triple-digit fastball and devastating "splinker" have left hitters stunned, as he has limited opposing batters to a mere .198 batting average.
As the Pirates vie for a wildcard spot, Skenes' remarkable performance could secure his place in history as one of the youngest Cy Young winners ever. With the season coming to a close, all eyes are on this Air Force alum turned MLB sta.
Follow Armed Services ON SI for more sporting news