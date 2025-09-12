Armed Forces Sports

HOW TO WATCH: Air Force football takes on Utah State

David Lewis

A general view of the Air Force Falcons helmet before a game against the Wyoming Cowboys. Mandatory Credit: Troy Babbitt-Imagn Images / Troy Babbitt-Imagn Images
The Air Force Falcons (1-0) face the Utah State Aggies (1-1) in an exciting college football matchup tomorrow night.

Air Force brings a strong, run-heavy triple-option offense that controls the clock and wears down defenses. Their tough defense, great at stopping the run and forcing turnovers, will challenge Utah State's inconsistent offense. The Aggies, playing at home in Maverick Stadium, rely on a mix of passing and rushing but lack big playmakers. Watch for Air Force's ball control and turnover creation to dominate, while Utah State's home crowd could spark their performance. Special teams and field position may decide this close game.

HOW TO WATCH

WHEN: Saturday, September 13, 2025 at 9:45 p.m. EDT

WHERE: Maverik Stadium in Logan, Utah

NETWORK: Fox Sports 1

2025 Air Force Football Schedule

Date, Opponent, Time

(all times EDT)

Aug. 30: vs. Bucknell, 3:30 p.m.

Sept. 13: at Utah State, 9:45 p.m.

Sept. 20: vs. Boise State, 7:00 p.m.

Sept. 27: vs. Hawaii, TBD

Oct. 4: at Navy, 12:00 p.m.

Oct. 11: at UNLV, 3:30 p.m.

Oct. 18: vs. Wyoming, 3:30 p.m.

Nov. 1: vs. Army, 12:00 p.m.

Nov. 8: at SJSU, TBD

Nov. 15: at UConn, 12:00 p.m.

Nov. 22: vs. New Mexico, 7:00 p.m.

Nov. 28: at CO State, TBD

