HOW TO WATCH: Air Force football takes on Utah State
The Air Force Falcons (1-0) face the Utah State Aggies (1-1) in an exciting college football matchup tomorrow night.
Air Force brings a strong, run-heavy triple-option offense that controls the clock and wears down defenses. Their tough defense, great at stopping the run and forcing turnovers, will challenge Utah State's inconsistent offense. The Aggies, playing at home in Maverick Stadium, rely on a mix of passing and rushing but lack big playmakers. Watch for Air Force's ball control and turnover creation to dominate, while Utah State's home crowd could spark their performance. Special teams and field position may decide this close game.
HOW TO WATCH
WHEN: Saturday, September 13, 2025 at 9:45 p.m. EDT
WHERE: Maverik Stadium in Logan, Utah
NETWORK: Fox Sports 1
MORE: Troy Calhoun: Air Force's long-tenured coach among college football's elite
2025 Air Force Football Schedule
Date, Opponent, Time
(all times EDT)
Aug. 30: vs. Bucknell, 3:30 p.m.
Sept. 13: at Utah State, 9:45 p.m.
Sept. 20: vs. Boise State, 7:00 p.m.
Sept. 27: vs. Hawaii, TBD
Oct. 4: at Navy, 12:00 p.m.
Oct. 11: at UNLV, 3:30 p.m.
Oct. 18: vs. Wyoming, 3:30 p.m.
Nov. 1: vs. Army, 12:00 p.m.
Nov. 8: at SJSU, TBD
Nov. 15: at UConn, 12:00 p.m.
Nov. 22: vs. New Mexico, 7:00 p.m.
Nov. 28: at CO State, TBD