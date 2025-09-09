Keys to an Air Force victory over Utah State in week three as the Falcons pursue perfection
Air Force started their season 1-0 for the 19th consecutive year, convincingly beating the Bucknell Bison with a final score of 49-13. The Falcons showcased their strength by controlling the clock, effectively running the ball while strategically limiting their air attack. This balanced offensive approach not only showcased their depth but also kept the Bison defense on their heels. Key players emerged, demonstrating both skill and teamwork, which will be crucial as they prepare for their next matchup against Utah State.
With the upcoming game, Air Force will need to continue playing mistake-free football to come out victorious. The coaching staff emphasized the importance of staying disciplined and focusing on the fundamentals, particularly with ball security and tackling. The team has to like what they saw on the game tape and spent the bye week addressing any shortcomings and improving their overall performance. By maintaining their strong running game, they can control the tempo of the game and keep the opposing defense guessing.
Fans are optimistic about the team’s potential this season, especially with the continued commitment to a strong ground game. As they approach the challenge against Utah State, Air Force is determined to build on their success and continues to pursue the top spot in a wide-open Mountain West Conference.
MORE: Army Black Knights safety Collin Matteson earns prestigious conference recognition
2025 Air Force Football Schedule
Date, Opponent, Time
(all times EDT)
Aug. 30: vs. Bucknell, 3:30 p.m.
Sept. 13: at Utah State, 9:45 p.m.
Sept. 20: vs. Boise State, 7:00 p.m.
Sept. 27: vs. Hawaii, TBD
Oct. 4: at Navy, 12:00 p.m.
Oct. 11: at UNLV, 3:30 p.m.
Oct. 18: vs. Wyoming, 3:30 p.m.
Nov. 1: vs. Army, 12:00 p.m.
Nov. 8: at SJSU, TBD
Nov. 15: at UConn, 12:00 p.m.
Nov. 22: vs. New Mexico, 7:00 p.m.
Nov. 28: at CO State, TBD
MORE: VIDEO: Army football player saves man from burning vehicle in Fort Montgomery
Follow Armed Services ON SI for more sporting news