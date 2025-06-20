Nine Air Force Falcons Selected for Academic All-District At-Large
The Air Force Academy Falcons have nine students who have been named to Academic All-District teams per their release.
The College Sports Communications honors the top student-athletes across the country who perform athletically and academically.
The nine athletes have been named to academic All-District teams and they will move onto the next step in the process, which is voting.
All who are selected across the country will be voted on by CSC members to be selected as All-Americans.
The CSC lists the following for their academic standing criteria. An athlete cannot be a freshman. They have to be in their second year of school (both academically and athletically). The student must also have at least a cumulative grade point average of 3.5.
Athletic eligibility is specific to the sport in which the individual is participating. In the case of the Falcons, the nine selections are from men’s and women’s fencing, men’s hockey, women’s gymnastics, men’s golf, and men’s lacrosse.
The fencers, William Barber, Tati Kong, and Mira Vestel, must have competed in four competitions or finished in the top eight in their weapon at the conference championship.
Men’a hockey is represented by two individuals: Guy Blessing and Holt Oliphant. Blessing plays goalie and his requirement was that he started in at least 50% of games. Holt had to appear in at least 90% of the games or start in 66%.
Eric Liveringhouse, the only golfer, was in the lineup for at least 70% of the Falcons’ scoring to secure his nomination.
Cole Cunningham (lacrosse) and Maggie Slife (gymnastics) round out the All-District team for the Air Force.
The CSC shows that Cunningham had the same qualifications as hockey (with the goalie exception). Lacrosse players are required to compete in 90% of the games or start in at least 66%.
Gymnastics doesn’t look at how many times you compete for their nominees, but the athlete's ranking. In order for an athlete to be eligible they have to be ranked in the Top 75 in an event.
The CSC will announced the women's first, second, and third-team All-America selections on July 8 and the men will follow the next day.
For more Armed Forces news, head over to Armed Forces Sports On SI.