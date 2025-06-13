Texas Tanner Etches His Name in Air Force Track and Field History
The Air Force Academy Falcons track and field team has a star in the making as Texas Tanner, a junior, is making his mark in the Falcons’ history book.
At the NCAA Outdoor Championships Tanner finished in fourth place in the hammer throw which secured him first team all-America honors.
He is the first Falcon in 60 years to be named an all-American in a men’s throwing event at the outdoor championships, as well as the first Cadet to ever do it in this event.
His third attempt ended up being his best and guaranteed him a spot on the podium. The hammer went flying for 75.22 meters, or 246 feet, 9 inches. The mark was just shy of his own Air Force and Mountain West Conference record which is 75.83 meters. All five of his throws (that counted) went more than 71 meters.
In addition, he became the Falcons' highest NCAA championship finisher in any men's throwing event and just the second Falcon to earn all-America honors in a throwing event. The other was Bob Lambert who, in 1965, finished sixth overall in the javelin throw.
Tanner not only represented the Falcons with this accomplishment, but the entire Mountain West Conference. His was the best finish in the hammer throw since 2003 for any athlete in the Mountain West.
The Air Force has one other competitor up in Eugene, Ore., for the championships. Freshman Brayden Richards is competing in the decathlon. He sat 20th overall after the first five events and was set to wrap up his final five events late Thursday.
Tanner has one more day of competition as he will compete on Friday in the discus throw to wrap up what has become a great junior season. He'll return next year for one more chance at improving his national standing in the hammer throw as a senior.
