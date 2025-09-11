Armed Forces Sports

Troy Calhoun: Air Force's long-tenured coach among college football's elite

In the ever-changing world of college football, few coaches achieve the longevity of Troy Calhoun, who has led the Air Force Falcons for 19 years.

David Lewis

Air Force Falcons head coach Troy Calhoun is presented the Armed Forces Bowl trophy. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Dieb-Imagn Images
Troy Calhoun, head coach of the Air Force Falcons, stands as one of college football's most enduring leaders, with 19 years at the helm. In a landscape where coaching tenures are often short-lived, Calhoun's longevity places him among an elite group, trailing only Kirk Ferentz (27 years at Iowa), Mike Gundy (21 years at Oklahoma State), and Kyle Whittingham (21 years at Utah), and surpassing Dabo Swinney (17 years at Clemson).

Since taking over in 2007, Calhoun has transformed Air Force into a consistent contender, known for its disciplined, option-based offense. His 19-year record reflects a commitment to excellence, with 13 bowl appearances, including a program-record six straight from 2007-2012, and a knack for maximizing talent within the unique constraints of a service academy. Calhoun's 136 wins rank him among Air Force's all-time greats.

What sets Calhoun apart is his ability to adapt while staying true to the academy's mission of developing leaders. Unlike many peers, he navigates recruiting challenges tied to military service, yet consistently fields competitive teams. His longevity reflects trust from players, staff, and the institution. As college football evolves with NIL deals and transfers, Calhoun's steady leadership ensures Air Force remains a model of stability and success.

2025 Air Force Football Schedule

Date, Opponent, Time

(all times EDT)

Aug. 30: vs. Bucknell, 3:30 p.m.

Sept. 13: at Utah State, 9:45 p.m.

Sept. 20: vs. Boise State, 7:00 p.m.

Sept. 27: vs. Hawaii, TBD

Oct. 4: at Navy, 12:00 p.m.

Oct. 11: at UNLV, 3:30 p.m.

Oct. 18: vs. Wyoming, 3:30 p.m.

Nov. 1: vs. Army, 12:00 p.m.

Nov. 8: at SJSU, TBD

Nov. 15: at UConn, 12:00 p.m.

Nov. 22: vs. New Mexico, 7:00 p.m.

Nov. 28: at CO State, TBD

