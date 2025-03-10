Army West Point Black Knights Advance to AHA Hockey Semifinals
One service academy hockey team will move on to the Atlantic Hockey America semifinals after the Army West Point Black Knights beat the Niagara Purple Eagles, 4-3, in overtime on Sunday.
Meanwhile, the Air Force Falcons — who like Army were facing elimination in Game 3 — fell to Sacred Heart, 4-1.
Army (16-18-2, 14-10-2 Atlantic Hockey America) will how face the No. 1 seed, Holy Cross in the AHA semifinals next weekend. This is the first time the Black Knights have made the AHA semifinals since the 2020-21 season.
Army and Niagara went to overtime for the second time in three games against the Purple Eagles. In the extra period, the Black Knights’ Barron Woodring scored the game-winning goal.
Woodring scored just 2:45 into overtime on the power play off a tip in front of the goal off a puck delivered from Ben Ivey. The goal set of a wild celebration by the Black Knights, who went on a tear to end the regular season and position themselves for a legitimate run at the AHA Tournament crown.
Ben Ivey notched a goal and two assists to lead the Black Knights while Mac Gadowsky continued his incredible scoring pace with two more assists. JJ Cataldo made 34 saves in net for the Black Knights.
Army could have ended the game in regulation, as Easton Zueger scored a go-ahead goal in the third period and did their best to hang on. But, the Purple Eagles scored a goal in the final minutes to tie the game and send it to overtime.
The Black Knights were down, 1-0 in the second period when Adam Marshall and Nik Hong led a short-handed breakaway with Niagara on the power play, with Hong finishing off the charge with a goal to tie the contest.
Gadowsky broke the tie at the end of the second period as he fed Ivey for a goal right in front of the Niagara net with eight seconds remaining.
Niagara tied the game at 2-2, but Zueger’s goal, off a faceoff victory by Ivey, handed the Black Knights the lead for a second time before the Purple Eagles tied the game to send it to overtime.
The Falcons (15-21-3) and the Pioneers played 38 minutes of scoreless hockey, one night after Air Force won a double-overtime marathon, 3-2.
John Jaworski’s slap shot in the final minute of the second period gave Sacred Heart a 1-0 lead going into the third period.
The Pioneers built a 4-0 lead, as Air Force scored its only goal with 1:09 left in the game as Clayton Cosentino scored off assists from Chris Hedden and Austin Schwartz.