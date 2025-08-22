Andre Carter II: a journey from West Point to the NFL
Andre Carter II, a 2023 graduate of West Point, is working to establish himself as a linebacker for the Las Vegas Raiders. After going undrafted in 2023, Carter remained determined to pursue his dream. His hard work paid off when he earned a spot on the Raiders' roster in 2025. Now, he is proving himself as a rotational player by making key plays in preseason games. Carter's journey from the United States Military Academy to the NFL is an inspiring story of grit and determination.
At West Point, Carter managed a rigorous schedule that included both training and playing football. After a standout season in 2021, he was regarded as a top prospect for the NFL. However, the military service requirement initially posed a challenge for his future in professional football. Fortunately, a last-minute policy change allowed him to defer his service and enter the draft. Unfortunately, his draft stock declined due to a disappointing season in 2022 and concerns about his athleticism during the NFL combine. Ultimately, he signed with the Minnesota Vikings as an undrafted free agent.
Rather than allowing this setback to hinder him, Carter worked tirelessly. His discipline and relentless attitude transformed him into a player to watch.
In 2025, Carter's efforts are evident. His performance during the preseason demonstrates that he can compete at the professional level. For young athletes, Carter serves as a role model. His story shows that with perseverance, even the greatest challenges can lead to significant opportunities. As he continues his journey with the Raiders, we are excited to see how far this West Point graduate will go.
Follow Armed Services ON SI for more sporting news