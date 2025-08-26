Army athlete Lucas Stoddard wins gold at U23 Pan-American Championships
Congratulations to Lucas Stoddard for winning the gold medal in the 125 kg division at the U23 Pan-American Championships held in Paraguay last weekend. The 6-foot-5, 285-pound sophomore from Burton, Ohio, displayed his strength and skill by dominating the heavyweight division, ultimately securing a well-deserved victory for the Army wrestling team.
Stoddard's journey to success is marked by dedication. A graduate of Berkshire High School, he excelled both academically and athletically as a state champion wrestler and a member of the Honor Roll and National Honor Society. Before joining the Black Knights wrestling team, he attended the U.S. Military Academy Preparatory School (USMAPS), where he honed his skills and discipline.
As a freshman at West Point, Stoddard finished sixth in the EIWA Championships at 285 pounds and earned a spot as an NCAA qualifier. In his sophomore campaign, he continued to improve, posting an impressive 13-3 record, which includes a 5-1 mark in dual meets and a 3-1 record in EIWA dual meets. His combination of size, technique, and determination has established him as a formidable competitor in collegiate wrestling.
Stoddard's gold medal victory in Paraguay highlights his growing dominance in the sport and his potential for future success. Army wrestling fans and teammates are excited to celebrate this achievement and look forward to seeing what he accomplishes next.
