Army Athletic Director Updates Fans on Michie Stadium Preservation Project
When Tom “Theo” Theodorakis was elevated to athletic director in February, he knew what his biggest task would be.
The Michie Stadium Preservation Project, which is underway at Army West Point, is the project he helped his former boss and predecessor, Mike Buddie, secure the funding.
The project’s intent is to preserve the 100-year-old facility’s tradition and improve the fan and gameday experience, including the modernization of the stadium’s east side stands, which run alongside the Hudson River. It is expected to be completed in the summer of 2026.
It is now Theodorakis’s job to make sure the stadium is ready for football games in 2026. The Black Knights will continue to play home games at Michie Stadium in 2025, with the project still ongoing.
Recently, Theodorakis released a newsletter to Army fans and the West Point community and at the top of his mind was providing an update on the project.
After workers demolished the east stands, they spent a year working below ground to prepare it for the new set of stands that will sit. Those stands are beginning to take shape, he wrote.
“While work on the foundations and underground utilities is finishing up in the South end of the construction site, the first pieces of structural steel were installed at the North end this past week,” he wrote.
Workers used a 250-foot-tall crane to begin the installation. Theodorakis wrote that another crane would arrive next week.
“The progress of vertical construction will pick up in the coming weeks and be nearly 50% complete by Graduation keeping the project on schedule to be open in time for the Fall 2026 football season.”
One of the biggest changes in the seating on that side of the stadium will be a premium seating experience, which will be above the lower bowl seats.
Before he was promoted, he was the deputy athletics director, external operations and chief revenue officer under Buddie. He joined Army in 2022 as its senior associate athletics director for external operations.
Before that, he held similar positions at Harvard, Arizona and UCLA.
As a student-athlete, Theodorakis was a four-year letterwinner at Syracuse, where he was a member of the Orange’s 2004 national championship team and earned a degree in communications.