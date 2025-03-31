Army Baseball Slugger Ties 20-Year-Old Program Record in Doubleheader Sweep
An eight-game hitting streak is something to be proud of. But what Army West Point Black Knights slugger Chris Barr did was incredible.
Over the weekend, the junior from Sarasota, Fla., led the Black Knights to a pair of baseball victories over the Bucknell Bison, pushing them back above .500 in Patriot League action. It also offered some solace from falling in a doubleheader to arch-rival Navy on Friday at West Point.
The Black Knights and the Bison played a doubleheader. Army won the first game, 14-8, and the second game, 9-7.
Barr had 10 trips to the plate in the two games and went 8-for-9 with a walk. That’s a productive day. But the history was in how he got those hits. He had eight hits in eight straight trips to the plate.
He’s only the second player in program history to accomplish that feat. The first was Walker Gorham in 2005.
In the first game, Barr had two doubles and drove in a run. He went 5-for-5 with four runs. In the second game he went 3-for-4 with three runs and three RBI. In that game Barr had a triple and stole a base.
Naturally, Barr’s numbers for the season received a boost. He is slashing .303/.369/.477 with five doubles, four triples, two home runs and 16 RBI. He also has 22 runs and 14 stolen bases, the latter of which leads the team.
His afternoon boosted his batting average by 53 points, as he was batting. 250 going into the doubleheader. William Parker had more RBI than Barr for the day, as he drove in six runs by slamming two three-run home runs.
Last season he started 44 games between second base and shortstop and led the Black Knights with a .341 batting average. His two hits and two RBI in the Patriot League championship game against Navy helped propel the Black Knights to the title and the NCAA Tournament.
There, he went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run against the Georgia Bulldogs and 3-for-5 against Georgia Tech, both games Army lost in the Athens Regional.
As a true freshman in 2023 he played in 35 games, made 21 starts and batted .306 for the season.
Army doesn’t have a mid-week game. The Black Knights are on the road to face the Holy Cross Crusaders next Friday, with a doubleheader planned for Saturday and a single game on Sunday.