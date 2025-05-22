Army Baseball Star Justin Lehman Named John Olerud Award Semifinalist
Army West Point Black Knights baseball star Justin Lehman is recognized as one of the best two-way players in college baseball.
Earlier this week the senior was named a semifinalist for the John Olerud Two-Way Player of the Year award by the College Baseball Foundation.
He is one of just 10 semifinalists for the award. The finalists will be announced on June 4.
Justin Lehman’s Incredible Season
He’s done double duty this season. As a pitcher, he is 5-4 with a 4.02 ERA in 13 games, all starts. He struck out 46 and walked 21 in 78.1 innings. He wrapped up his Army career with a 10-8 record with a 3.27 ERA, 101 strikeouts and 48 walks in 157.0 innings.
He also played in the field as a first baseman and this season he slashed .316/.403/.449 with one home run and 24 RBI. For his career he slashed .277/.390/.375.
Among Army baseball fans, he’ll be best remembered for his performance in Games 2 and 3 of the Black Knights’ Patriot League semifinal series with Navy earlier this month.
Army was down 1-0 in the series and had to win Game 2 and force Game 3 in a doubleheader, in which the Black Knights won both legs.
He started Game 2 and threw 142 pitches in the victory, as he struck out six and gave up just one run. He also batted as the designated hitter and drove in a run.
Lehman moved to first base in Game 3 and went 3-for-3 with two RBI and two walks. He drew a leadoff walk that helped the Black Knights win the game in the 10th inning.
The Black Knights lost to Holy Cross in the Patriot League championship series earlier this week, robbing Army of a chance to extend its streak of tournament titles and NCAA Tournament bids.
Olerud is best known for his 17 years in the Majors with Toronto, the New York Mets, Seattle, the New York Yankees and Boston. As a first baseman, he slashed .295/.398/.465 with 255 home runs and 1,230 RBI.
He was a two-time American League All-Star, a three-time AL Glove winner and claimed a batting title in 1993 with a .363 average. He also helped the Blue Jays win two World Series in 1992 and 1993.
Before that, he was a standout pitcher and first baseman at Washington State University from 1987-89. He is also a member of the College Baseball Hall of Fame.