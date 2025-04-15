Army Baseball Star Named Patriot League Player of Week After Huge Series
Army West Point Black Knights baseball player Jack Quinlan was named the Patriot League Player of the Week for his work last week against Holy Cross.
The Black Knights had players selected in all four of the current team spring sports, including softball, men’s lacrosse and women’s lacrosse.
But Quinlan, a junior catcher, stole the show. In a three-game series that Army swept against Holy Cross, he batted 7-for-14 with a home run and seven RBI. The sweep was big for the Black Knights (16-17, 10-7), who are now tied for second with rival Navy and just one game back of the Crusaders, who are still in first place.
Quinlan did most of his damage in the doubleheader part of the series. The first game, which the Black Knights won, 11-0, saw him go 3-for-4 with three RBIs and one run. In the second game, a 10-5 Army victory, he went 3-for-5 with one home run and three RBI.
In men’s lacrosse, two Army stars earned top honors after the Black Knights’ incredible overtime win over Navy — Christian Fournier as defensive player of the week and Will Coletti as faceoff specialist of the week.
Fournier caused four turnovers and picked up six ground balls and leads NCAA Division I and the Patriot League in caused turnovers per game (3.30). Coletti went 17-of-23 in faceoffs and picked up nine ground balls. This award was his second of the season and the 11th of his career with the Black Knights.
In women’s lacrosse, junior Allison Reilly was named the attacker of the week as she helped the Black Knights beat Navy and clinch the Star Series for the Army program for the season. This is the fourth consecutive week and the fifth time this season she’s claimed the honor. Against the Midshipmen, she had eight points on six goals and two assists.
Among honorable mentions for last week for Army:
Andrew Berg, a right-handed pitcher, earned honors for baseball as he threw six scoreless innings in his start against Holy Cross. He gave up four hits, struck out seven and won his third game of the season.
Amanda Eaglin, a junior pitcher, earned honors for softball. He finished 10.1 innings last week with a 0.00 ERA and struck out a career-high 10 against Central Connecticut State. She claimed the win in that game, along with giving up just three hits.
Jackson Eicher earned the honor for men’s lacrosse. He had a hat trick against Navy, including the game-winning goal, and leads the Patriot League in goals per game (3.45), while ranking second in points per game (5.73) and fourth in assists per game (2.27).
Brigid Duffy and Lindsey Serafine earned the honor for women’s lacrosse. Duffy had nine draw controls, four caused turnovers and four ground balls in the win over Navy. She also had a goal and assist. Serafine made nine saves in goal for the Black Knights.