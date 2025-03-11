Army Black Knights Advance in Patriot League Women’s Basketball Tourney
The Army West Point Black Knights women’s basketball team kept themselves in the hunt for a berth in the NCAA Tournament with a 55-40 win over the Lafayette Leopards in the quarterfinals of the Patriot League women’s basketball tournament.
The Black Knights (22-6), who are the No. 2 seed in the tournament, will host their semifinal game against No. 6 Bucknell on Thursday at 6 p.m.
Army’s service academy rival, Navy, lost to Holy Cross, 66-52.
The Black Knights struggled out of the gate, as they fell behind, 12-6, after the first quarter. Army flipped the script on the Bison in the second quarter, outscoring them, 15-7, and taking a slim 21-19 lead into the locker room.
In the third quarter, the Black Knights essentially put the game away, outscoring the Bison, 20-10, to build a 41-29 lead going into the final 10 minutes. For good measure, Army outscored Bucknell by three points in the fourth quarter.
Reese Ericson led the Black Knights with 13 points. Army’s top shooter from the arc made three 3-pointers, as Army only made five for the game. She also had three rebounds, an assist and a steal.
Fiona Hastick was the only other Army player in double figures with 12 points. She also had five rebounds and two assists. While Kya Smith only had eight points, she had a team-high 10 rebounds. Trinity Hardy had nine points and nine rebounds. Soleil Montrose came off the bench to give Army eight points.
Late last week, Army learned which of its players made the All-Patriot League team.
Hardy was selected to the first team and to the all-defensive team. Ericson was selected to the second team, while Hastick was named to the third team.
Patriot League 2025 women’s basketball tournament
First Round - Saturday
No. 7 Lafayette 87, No. 10 American 53
No. 9 seed at No. 8 Boston U 75, Loyola (MD) 51
Quarterfinal Round - Monday
No. 1 Lehigh 62, No. 8 Boston U 44
No. 2 Army West Point 55, No. 7 Lafayette 40
No. 6 Bucknell 63, No. 3 Colgate 58
No. 5 Holy Cross 66, No. 4 Navy 52
Semifinal Round - Thursday | Hosted by Higher Seed
No. 5 Holy Cross vs No. 1 Lehigh, 6 p.m., Bethlehem, Pa.
No. 6 Bucknell vs No. 2 Army West Point, 6 p.m., West Point, N.Y.
Patriot League Championship Game - Sunday | Hosted by Higher Seed
Winner goes to NCAA Tournament