Army Black Knights Announce Dismissal of Women’s Basketball Coach
The Army West Point Black Knights have announced that women’s basketball coach Missy Traversi will not return after four seasons leading the program.
Army West Point director of athletics Tom Theodorakis made the announced via a release posted to the athletics web site.
Glenn Rigney has been named interim head coach.
Traversi led the program for four seasons, as she took over the Black Knights before the 2021-22 season. But, as she and the Black Knights part ways, the program is coming off its best season.
Army went 25-8 with a 14-4 record in Patriot League action. Army was eliminated from NCAA Tournament contention after losing to Lehigh in the Patriot League tournament championship game. But the Black Knights were invited to the WNIT. There, Army beat Bryant in the first round and then fell to Rutgers in the second round.
Traversi’s tenure ends with a four-year mark of 66-55.
Before she took over Army, Traversi was the head coach at Adelphi for five seasons. Leading the Division II school, she went 83-37 over five seasons, with the 2020-21 season canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
There, she claimed two NE10 Southwest Division regular-season championships, an NE10 Tournament Championship in 2017, and two NCAA Division II Tournament berths. Traversi recruited and coached 10 NE10 All-Conference and two WBCA All-America selections.
In her first season, 2016-17, she led Adelphi to the NCAA Tournament regional semifinals.
A native of The Attleboro, Mass, Traversi played Division I basketball at Maine from 2001-05. She helped the Black Bears win 86 games, three America East regular-season championships, one America East Tournament Championship, and three postseason berths, including one NCAA Tournament appearance. She scored 1,130 points in her career.
After her college career, she played overseas in Sweden for two seasons.
Leading up to Adelphi, she was the head girls’ basketball coach at Attleboro High School (2011-14), one year as an assistant coach in the Ivy League at Harvard University (2010-11), and two years as the head girls’ basketball coach at Dover-Sherborn High School (2008-10).
Traversi was also the head coach at Wheelock College in Boston, where she led them to their first winning season in program history in 2015-16.