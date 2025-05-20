Army Black Knights Baseball Star Jack Quinlan Up for Buster Posey Award
Jack Quinlan, the Army West Point Black Knights catcher at the heart of their season, is a semifinalist for the Buster Posey Award.
The award is given to the nation’s best catcher. Last year’s winner, Walker Janek at Sam Houston, was a first-round pick of the Houston Astros.
Quinlan and the Black Knights were playing for the Patriot League title against Holy Cross this weekend. The winner gets an automatic bid into the NCAA Tournament.
Jack Quinlan’s Season Highlights
Quinlan, a junior, slashed .331/.463/.554 in 39 games entering Game 2 of the Black Knights’ Patriot League title series. In his first full season as a starter, he has 12 doubles, a triple, five home runs and 32 RBI. He’s also drawn 17 walks against 31 strikeouts.
During the Black Knights’ Patriot League semifinal series against Navy, Quinlan was central to Army’s run total in Game 1 by going 4-for-5 with two RBI, including a pair of doubles. He also drove in a run in the decisive third game of the series. He has reached base in each of his last 19 games.
Earlier this season he was named a Patriot League player of the week and earned all-conference second-team selection.
Finalist voting for the award starts on May 26. The finalists are voted on by Division I sports information directors and coaches. The finalists will be announced on June 5.
The three finalists will be voted on after that by the same SIDs and coaches. Voting closes on June 16 and the winner is announced on June 26 during a ceremony in Wichita, Kan. All three finalists will be in attendance.
The award is named for Posey, who played his entire Major League career with the San Francisco Giants and is now the franchise’s president of baseball operations.
Posey, a catcher, played his college baseball at Florida State. With the Giants, he was a National League MVP, a NL rookie of the year, a NL Gold Glove winner, a five-time NL Silver Slugger and a winner of an NL batting title. He also helped the Giants win three World Series titles.
He had a lifetime slash of 302/.372/.460 with 158 home runs and 729 RBI.