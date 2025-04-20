Army Black Knights Baseball Sweeps Doubleheader to Series Win over Lafayette
Lately, trips to the NCAA baseball tournament have been the destination for the Army West Point Black Knights baseball team.
Each of the last three seasons the Black Knights have reached the NCAA Tournament based on winning the Patriot League Tournament. That event won’t start for a few more weeks, but the job right now is to position itself for seeding.
Saturday’s doubleheader win over Lafayette should help. The Black Knights (18-19, 12-9 in Patriot) defeated the Lafayette Leopards (12-28, 8-10) in both games, winning the first, 5-2, and the second, 9-4. Army and Lafayette will play the final game of their series on Sunday at West Point.
A review of the Patriot League standings has the Black Knights in third place. The good news is Army is only two losses out of first place.
After Lafayette, the Black Knights have just one more league series left with Bucknell next weekend. After that, Army will play four more non-conference games before starting the Patriot League Tournament on May 10. Only the top four teams advance, so retaining the current seeding is important for the Black Knights.
Game 1 was highlighted by Andrew Berg (4-2), who threw 5.2 innings in the seven-inning contest to claim the victory. He struck out four and helped strand nine different Leopard baserunners.
Key to the win was getting out of a one-out jam with two runners on in the fifth inning. Robbie Penswick worked out of a bases-loaded jam and then pitched the seventh inning for his fifth save.
Jack Quinlan’s solo home run gave the Black Knights the early lead. Later, William Parker slugged a two-RBI double to score Chris Barr and Thomas Schreck, before a John McKillop RBI single scored Parker.
Army never trailed in the first game and Quinlan had another RBI later in the game.
In Game 2, the offense set the tone for the Black Knights as they built a 6-0 lead, with RBI doubles from McKillop and Michael Delph as part of a four-run first inning. Parker drove in a run on a single in the fourth, followed by a score from Addison Ainsworth on a double steal.
Lafayette cut the lead to 6-4 in the seventh inning before Schreck’s three-run home run gave Army some additional breathing room.
Justin Lehman (4-3) drew the start for the Black Knights and claimed the win after giving up four runs (three earned) in six innings with two strikeouts. Kevin Reavey claimed his third save as he pitched three innings of relief and gave up just one baserunner.