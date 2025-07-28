Army Black Knights Coach Jeff Monken Nominated to AFCA Good Works Team
Army West Point Black Knights head coach Jeff Monken has been nominated to the 2025 AFCA Good Works Team, the athletic department announced.
Monken, if he wins this award, will be honored for his community service away from the field.
Monken has already been placed on the watch list for the Dodd Award, given to the best coach in FBS.
The Allstate AFCA Good Works Team was established in 1992 by the College Football Association, recognizing the extra efforts made by college football players and student support staff off the field.
The AFCA will announce the final roster in September, which will include 11 FBS players, one honorary coach and 11 players combined from the FCS, Division II, Division III and NAIA ranks.
Last year Monken won several awards for his coaching on the field, including the American Conference coach of the year.
He was also named a Maxwell Football Club regional coach of the year, the Paul “Bear” Bryant group of five coach of the year, the AFCA regional coach of the year and the ECAC Division I coach of the year. He was also a finalist for the Paul “Bear” Bryant Coach of the Year award.
Army won its first conference championship in program history last season, as the Black Knights joined the AAC as an affiliate member, went undefeated in league play and defeated Tulane, 35-14, in the title game played at Michie Stadium.
They finished the season ranked in the final College Football Playoff Top 25 for the first time. Army won 12 games for the first time. Daily finished with the highest Heisman Trophy placing for an Army player since the 1950s.
Army’s defense was the best in the conference last season, averaging 15.5 points allowed per game.
Monken enters this season with a career coaching record of 118–73 (.618), including an 82–57 (.590) mark at Army. The Black Knights are 16-2 in their last 18 games.
2025 Army Football Schedule
Date, Time, Opponent (TV)
(all times local)
Aug. 29: vs. Tarleton State, 6 p.m., CBSSN
Sept. 6: at Kansas State, 7 p.m., ESPN
Sept. 20: vs. North Texas*, 12 p.m., CBSSN
Sept. 25: at East Carolina*, 7:30 p.m., ESPN
Oct. 4: at UAB*, TBD, TV TBA
Oct. 11: vs. Charlotte*, noon, CBSSN
Oct. 18: at Tulane*, TBD/ TV TBA
Nov. 1: at Air Force, noon, CBS
Nov. 8: vs. Temple*, noon, CBSSN
Nov. 27: vs. Tulsa*, noon p.m., CBSSN
Nov. 28/29: at UTSA*, TBD, TV TBA
Dec. 13: vs. Navy, 3 p.m., CBS
(note: Army-Navy game at Baltimore, Md.)
(if Army qualifies for AAC title game, it will be played Friday, Dec. 5, at site of higher seed)
