Army Black Knights Fall to Bucknell Bison in Key Basketball Showdown
The Army West Point Black Knights men’s basketball team picked an awful time to get blown out.
The Black Knights fell to the Bucknell Bison, 84-53, in a contest that means Army will likely finish no better than third in the Patriot League standings.
The Black Knights (16-12, 10-6, Patriot) entered the contest tied in the league standings with the Bison (15-14, 11-5) for second place. Both were a game back of the American University Eagles for first place and harbored dreams of, perhaps, catching American for the top seed in the Patriot League Tournament.
Army had to feel good going into the contest. The Black Knights had won four of their last five games, including a victory over Bucknell. But that one proved both teams could score, as Army walked away with 116-110 double-overtime win three weeks ago.
A win on Sunday would have given Army the season sweep and second place in the league. All the Black Knights received was a season split and a blowout loss.
The game was all about shooting. Bucknell shot 57% from the floor and 56% from the 3-point line. Army shot 39% from the floor and 18.5% from the arc.
The Black Knights defense also couldn’t stop Bucknell’s Josh Bascoe, who had a game-high 30 points. He also had five assists and four steals.
Army got 13 points and four rebounds each out of Jalen Rucker and AJ Allenspach.
Isaiah Caldwell added eight points and tied a career-high with four steals. Jacen Holloway earned a career-high seven points in his first career start while also grabbing three rebounds.
Jackson Mayo added a season-high six points off the bench, making a pair of 3-pointers in the final minutes of the game.
Army has two games remaining — at the Lafayette Leopards on Tuesday and at home against the Lehigh Mountain Hawks on Saturday. If the Patriot League tournament started today, the Black Knights would be the No. 3 seed.
The first round of the Patriot League men’s basketball tournament starts on Tuesday, March 4, with games on campus sites between the bottom four seeds in the league. The winners advance to the quarterfinals on March 6, which are hosted by the higher seeds. The semifinals are on March 9 and the championship game is on March 12.
The winner of the Patriot League tournament gets the automatic bye into the NCAA Tournament. Army is one of three original major programs that were around in 1939, when the first NCAA Tournament was played, that has never been to March Madness.