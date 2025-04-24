Army Black Knights Football Loses Key Defensive Contributor to Transfer Portal
The Army Black Knights football team just took another big blow on defense, as redshirt sophomore cornerback Jaydan Mayes announced he has entered his name into the transfer portal.
After spending his first couple of seasons primarily coming off of the bench, Mayes burst onto the scene in 2024 leading a truly dominant Black Knights' secondary.
The rangy defender started in all 14 games for Army last season, leading the entire team in interceptions with four, in addition to the 29 total tackles he racked up.
The Fairfield, Ohio, native was rated as a three star recruit in the 2021 cycle per 247Sports, and committed to the Black Knights over several other programs including the Kentucky Wildcats, Bowling Green Falcons, and Marshall Thundering Herd.
Mayes most recently participated in the Army spring game, and now he'll be looking to spend his remaining two years of eligibility with a new program.
Mayes' entrance to the portal comes on the heels of former Black Knights star pass rusher Elo Modozie's departure earlier this month, who has since committed to the Georgia Bulldogs.
Now, head coach Jeff Monken will need to find replacements for two key pieces on a defense that finished top 10 in country last season, and was the focal point of a team that finished with a program record 12 wins en route to an AAC title
Mayes, on the other hand, is sure to draw a ton of interest from a number of programs looking to fill spots in their secondaries.
This is just the latest example of the chance at more exposure and/or NIL earning potential drawing a stand out player from a smaller program to take a chance by entering the portal.
Only time will tell how this plays out for Mayes, but a player with his experience and stat sheet is normally somebody teams are dying to get in the building.