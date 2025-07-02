Army Black Knights Football Reveals Complete 2025 Recruiting Class
The Army West Point Black Knights now know the full scale of their 2025 recruiting class, otherwise known as their class of 2029.
The Black Knights released the complete list of incoming freshmen earlier this week. Army welcomed 68 players to campus for what they called ‘reception day.’
This is the same thing as induction day at Navy, which is when it welcomes its freshman class.
The Black Knights welcomed 68 newcomers from 26 states, with Texas leading by contributing 14 new members to the squad.
The large class will be joining a program that put together one of the best seasons in Army history in 2024 under coach Todd Monken.
"We're excited to welcome the next generation of leaders to the Army Football Brotherhood," said Monken in a release from the athletic department. "The Class of 2029 is an impressive group — high-achieving student-athletes and emerging leaders who have chosen to serve something bigger than themselves. They'll make an immediate impact on our program this fall, and in the years ahead."
Army won its first conference championship in program history last season, as the Black Knights joined the AAC as an affiliate member, went undefeated in league play and defeated Tulane, 35-14, in the title game played at Michie Stadium.
They finished the season ranked in the final College Football Playoff Top 25 for the first time. Army won 12 games for the first time. Quarterback Bryson Daily finished with the highest Heisman Trophy placing for an Army player since the 1950s.
Army’s defense was the best in the conference last season, averaging 15.5 points allowed per game.
Several holdover players have already earned preseason all-conference honors from preseason publications, including inside linebacker Kalib Fortner, inside linebacker Andon Thomas, offensive lineman Brady Small, offensive lineman Paolo Gennarelli and safety Casey Larkin.
2025 Army Football Schedule
Date, Time, Opponent (TV)
(all times local)
Aug. 29: vs. Tarleton State, 6 p.m., CBSSN
Sept. 6: at Kansas State, 7 p.m., ESPN
Sept. 20: vs. North Texas*, 12 p.m., CBSSN
Sept. 25: at East Carolina*, 7:30 p.m., ESPN
Oct. 4: at UAB*, TBD, TV TBA
Oct. 11: vs. Charlotte*, noon, CBSSN
Oct. 18: at Tulane*, TBD/ TV TBA
Nov. 1: at Air Force, noon, CBS
Nov. 8: vs. Temple*, noon, CBSSN
Nov. 27: vs. Tulsa*, noon p.m., CBSSN
Nov. 28/29: at UTSA*, TBD, TV TBA
Dec. 13: vs. Navy, 3 p.m., CBS
(note: Army-Navy game at Baltimore, Md.)
(if Army qualifies for AAC title game, it will be played Friday, Dec. 5, at site of higher seed)
