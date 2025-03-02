Army Black Knights Football Star Celebrated as National Quarterback of Year
Army West Point Black Knights quarterback Bryson Daily’s career is complete, but he’s still picking up hardware.
On Friday night he was presented with the national college quarterback of the year award during the National Quarterback Club dinner in Scottsdale, Ariz. He was announced as the award’s winner in January.
He follows a long line of illustrious winners of the award. But he is the first service academy winner of the award since it was first presented in 1985.
Army’s social media channel posted photos of Daily at the ceremony, including accepting the award, giving a speech and posing alongside previous winners of the award.
The senior had a season for the record books as he led the Black Knights to a 12-win season for the first time in program history, helped them win their first conference championship in program history and wrapped up the season with a victory in the Independence Bowl.
The only thing that eluded he and the Black Knights was the Commander-in-Chief’s Trophy, which went to the Navy Midshipmen after Army lost their annual rivalry game. Both had beaten the Air Force Falcons.
Daily broke long-standing Army program records and NCAA records as he was named the American Athletic offensive player of the year. Most notably, Daily finished the season with 32 career rushing touchdowns. That broke the record for most in a single season by a quarterback in FBS history, breaking former Navy quarterback Keenan Reynolds' record (2013).
It also left Daily tied for fourth in FBS history for touchdowns in a season among all players.
The Abernathy, Texas native set Army’s single-season record for touchdowns responsible for in a season (41), rushing touchdowns in a season and rushing touchdowns in a single game (5). His 32 rushing touchdowns also broke the AAC single-season record.
He also finished sixth in Heisman Trophy voting, the highest by an Army player since when Pete Dawkins won the award in 1958. He rushed for 1,659 yards, to go along with his 32 rushing scores.
At one point, Daily led Army to 13 straight victories, dating back to the 2023 season. It was Army’s longest streak since the 1949-50 seasons.
He helped Army maintain a spot in the AP Top 25 for nine consecutive weeks, the longest stretch since being ranked each week of the 1958 season. The Black Knights also finished the regular season in the College Football Playoff top 25 for the first time in program history.