Army Black Knights Hockey Stars Named to All-Academic Conference Roster
The Army West Point Black Knights recently announced that 15 players were named to the Atlantic Hockey America all-Academic team.
The 2024-25 All-Academic team rewards students for performing on the ice and in the classroom. Nik Hong led the Black Knights as he was named one of the conference’s student-athletes of the year.
Army's 15 players selected was its most since 2021.
More News: Nine Air Force Falcons Selected for Academic All-District At-Large
Players named to the AHA all-Academic team must have a grade point average above 3.0 for both semesters. Hong had a perfect for 4.0 GPA throughout the year, which earned him the superlative award.
Black Knights players Josh Bohlin, Andrew Garby, and Evan Szary all just graduated from West Point. In all four years they spent in the program they each earned a spot on the conference’s all-Academic team.
Sophomores Easton Zeueger, Vincent Salice, Hong and Barron Woodring were each selected to the team in their seconds years at West Point.
A set of twins, Ben and Jack Ivey, were also named to the team as freshmen.
More News: Two Air Force Football Players Make Publication’s All-MWC Preseason Team
Dylan Wegner, Sam Groebner, Noah Alvarez, Andrew Garby, Joey Dosan, Brent Keefer, and JJ Cataldo round out the rest of the Knights that were named to the team.
The Black Knights hockey finished AHA play with a 14-10-2 record (16-20-2 overall). Woodring was one of their top scorers with 15 assists and 11 goals. Jack Ivey finished with 10 goals and 15 assists. Ben Ivey added an additional eight goals with 13 assists.
West Point has always been known for its ability to create both students and athletes.
For more Armed Forces news, head over to Armed Forces Sports On SI.