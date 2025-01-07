Army Black Knights Lacrosse Releases Tough Schedule Ahead of Season Opener
The Army West Point Black Knights men’s lacrosse team is set to open the season on the road against UMass as they hope to build on last year’s successful season.
The Black Knights recently released the full schedule, with head coach Joe Alberici set to take his team to UMass on Feb. 8 to open the season.
Army went 11-3 overall and 6-2 last year in Patriot League action. The Black Knights won four of their last five regular-season games before entering the league’s tournament and fell in the first round to Boston U.
The Black Knights hope to get farther in the Patriot League tournament this year. The tournament winner gets a berth in the NCAA Tournament.
Army will play six games at home and seven games on the road, along with a trip to Naples, Fla., for a neutral site game.
After the UMass opener, the Black Knights return to Michie Stadium to open the home portion of the schedule with Rutgers on Feb. 15, followed by a trip to Yale on Feb. 19. It will be the first time in 21 years that Army has met Yale in lacrosse.
The trip to Naples gives the Black Knights a shot at Mercer on Feb. 22.
Army will play a Patriot League game the first four weekends in March, starting with a home contest against Lafayette on March. 1. That is followed by road trips to Holy Cross on March 8 and Lehigh on March 15. Then, the Black Knights host Boston U. on March 22.
North Carolina pays Army a visit on March 29 to break up league action.
On April 5, Army travels to Colgate, followed by the annual showdown with Navy in Annapolis on April 12. The season ends with Bucknell at home on April 19 and then Loyola (MD) on April 25.
Army Men’s Lacrosse 2025 Schedule
(all times eastern; home games in bold; all home games at Michie Stadium in West Point, N.Y.; *-denotes Patriot League games)
Feb. 8 at UMass, TBA
Feb. 15 vs. Rutgers, noon
Feb. 19 at Yale, TBA
Feb. 22 vs. Mercer (at Naples, Fla.), TBA
March 1 vs. Lafayette*, 1 p.m.
March 8 at Holy Cross*, TBA
March 15 at Lehigh*, TBA
March 22 vs. Boston U*, noon
March 29 vs. North Carolina, noon
April 5 at Colgate*, TBA
April 12 at Navy*, TBA
April 19 vs. Bucknell*, TBA
April 25 vs. Loyola (MD)*, 4:30 p.m.
April 29-May 4 Patriot League Tournament
May 10-26 NCAA Tournament