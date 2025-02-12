Army Black Knights Must Replace 'Pillars' of Offense Next Season
The Army West Point Black Knights football team is coming off of their their best season in years, but it may be hard for them to repeat the success.
Bleacher Report's David Kenyon recently went through the biggest need for each Top 25 this offseason. For the Black Knights, it was the fact that the pillars of their offense are gone.
Army's largest replacement need, by far, is under center. Someone will need to step up to the plate to replace the historic numbers that Bryson Daily put up last year.
Daily had one of the most dominant offensive seasons in recent memory. He finished sixth in Heisman voting and was the main reason behind the success that the Black Knights had last year.
Given the Army offense, it's no shock that he did most of his damage on the ground. He finished second in school history for a single season with 1,659 yards.
Former start quarterback Ahmad Bradshaw maintained his record of 1,746 yards from the 2017 campaign.
One record that Daily not only set, but put some distance between himself and the others, was with his rushing touchdowns. He had 32, which was tied for third-most all-time in a single season among FBS players.
The second-most for an Army player was a three-way tied with 17, so the quarterback shattered that number.
As a passer, Daily completed 52.4% of his attempts for 1,007 yards with nine touchdowns and four interceptions.
It will be a tough task to replicate, so it would be unwise for any player to put those expectations on himself.
The most likely option under center next year will be senior Dewayne Coleman. He made a start last year against the Air Force Falcons and led the Black Knights to a 20-3 victory.
Coleman ran the ball 38 times last year for 136 yards and a score. He went 11-for-16 through the air for 121 yards and another touchdown.
The other 'pillar' was running back Kanye Udoh. He did not run out of eligibility, but rather he cashed in on his big season and transferred to the Arizona State Sun Devils.
He had 179 carries for 1,117 yards and 10 touchdowns.
It will be a bit easier for them to replace his production in the aggregate, as there are a handful of intriguing and versatile weapons that were behind him in the offense.
Some guys will need to adjust to bigger roles, such as Hayden Reed who was fourth on the team with 40 rushes for 207 yards and a score last year.