Army Black Knights Name Bryan Schneider New Leader of Sports Medicine Program

A new face is coming to West Point for their athletic medical staff.

Maddy Dickens

Oct 16, 2021; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Army Black Knights logo on sideline equipment during warmups prior to the game against the Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium.
Oct 16, 2021; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Army Black Knights logo on sideline equipment during warmups prior to the game against the Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium. / Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images
The Army West Point Black Knights just announced that they made a new addition for their athletics program with a new director of sports medicine in Bryan Schneider. 

The Black Knights are hiring Schneider away from the Duke Blue Devils where he was not only the associate director of athletic medicine but also the head football athletic trainer. 

All aspects of student-athlete care were under his watch at Duke, which included both prevention of injuries and rehabilitation of injuries once they occurred. His primary focus was on the football team.

His duties also included performance team coordination, reporting all/any injuries, managing medical records, and recruiting medical evaluations. 

Prior to Duke, he was in Virginia at James Madison University from 2018-23. He was the associate sports medicine director and head football athletic trainer.

At both institutions, he was involved in the development of policies and injury prevention programs while managing other staff members on the sports medicine team. 

Schneider’s background also extends to professional football, where he sent a season with the Jacksonville Jaguars. He also had stints on the staffs at Western Kentucky and Texas Tech.

Schneider obtained his bachelor's of science in athletic training from Texas State University in San Marcos, Texas. Afterward, he earned his master's in education with an emphasis in sports management at Auburn.

Well-respected in the field, he has presented nationally on a multitude of topics including mental health in athletics, concussion biomarkers, and injury management.

He is a certified athletic trainer and active member of NATA, SEATA, and CATS.

MADDY DICKENS

Maddy Dickens is a professional barrel racer, with success at all levels of rodeo and competition. She was a reserve National Collegiate Champion at Tarleton State University where she graduated with honors and a Masters in Business Management. She also competed as part of the Mountain States Circuit where she was Rookie of the Year and a 2x qualifier for finals. Maddy resides in Loveland, Colo. She spends most of her free time, riding, training and competing in barrel racing. When she is not on a horse or in the arena, she enjoys following collegiate and professional basketball and football, traveling, and is always up for a “friendly” competition.

