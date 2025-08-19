Army Black Knights name their 2025-26 starting quarterback as season approaches
The Army Black Knights have officially named their starting quarterback, and it is a name that fellow service academy Air Force is quite familiar with. DeWayne Coleman has earned the prestigious nod for the Black Knights' first game against Tarleton State, which is set to be an exciting matchup for fans. Coleman, a talented senior, played against rival Air Force last year and led his team to a memorable victory in that thrilling contest.
His performance during that game left a lasting impression on both his teammates and the coaching staff. Coleman is expected to be a great leader, bringing a wealth of experience as a teammate, although he has less on-the-field expertise compared to some of his peers. His ability to motivate those around him and maintain poise under pressure will be crucial as the season progresses.
The Army football team is still widely expected to be a run-heavy, run-often, and then run it one more time type of offense. Coleman is an athletic quarterback and mobile as well, he will be highlighted in that run-heavy offense along with his stable of running back teammates. While not much is expected of the Army this year, having a senior under center gives them a shot to surprise some people and spoil some opponents' seasons.
2025 Army Football Schedule
Date, Time, Opponent (TV)
(all times local)
Aug. 29: vs. Tarleton State, 6 p.m., CBSSN
Sept. 6: at Kansas State, 7 p.m., ESPN
Sept. 20: vs. North Texas*, 12 p.m., CBSSN
Sept. 25: at East Carolina*, 7:30 p.m., ESPN
Oct. 4: at UAB*, TBD, TV TBA
Oct. 11: vs. Charlotte*, noon, CBSSN
Oct. 18: at Tulane*, TBD/ TV TBA
Follow Armed Services ON SI for more sporting news