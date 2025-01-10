Army Black Knights Offensive Star Claims Latest Postseason Award
The awards and accolades for the record-setting 2024 Army West Point Black Knights football team keep on coming.
On Thursday, the Maxwell Football Club shared their 2024 Andy Talley Regional awards. Two of them were earned by members of the Army football team, as head coach Jeff Monken and quarterback Bryson Daily both were recognized.
Monken took home the Andy Talley Coach of the Year Award, while his star player, Daily, was named the Brian Westbrook Player of the Year, as shared by the team's official website.
The accolade that Daily took home is named after the former Philadelphia Eagles star running back and recognizes someone who brought the total package of performance, leadership and impact on the field.
He embodied all of that during an incredible campaign, helping the Black Knights win a program-record 12 games, including a perfect 8-0 record in their first year as a member of the American Athletic Conference. They would go on to win the championship game as well over the Tulane Green Wave.
Daily set several program records along the way, including most touchdowns responsible for, rushing touchdowns in a single season and rushing touchdowns in a game. His six-touchdown performance, with five on the ground and one through the air, made him the first Army player to achieve that feat since Elmer Oliphant in 1916.
He ran the ball 310 times for 1,659 yards and 32 touchdowns, which led the nation. 1,007 passing yards and nine touchdowns with four interceptions were recorded by him through the air.
Daily is only the sixth player to ever record at least 30 rushing touchdowns in a season and set the record for rushing scores by a quarterback.
On 11 occasions he rushed for at least 100 yards in a game as opponents had no answer for the Black Knights rushing attack even when they knew it was coming. That broke the record held by Mike Mayweather, who had eight in 1990.
Daily and Monken will be formally presented with their awards at the College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta on March 14. Players and coaches ranging from high school to the professional ranks will all be given awards.
That will cap off what was a remarkable year for the Army standout performer. His performance led to him earning the AAC Player of the Year award and finishing sixth in the Heisman Trophy voting.