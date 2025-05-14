Army Black Knights Place Seven on USA Lacrosse Men’s All-America Team
The Army Black Knights men’s lacrosse team was among the best in the country all year and the USA Lacrosse all-America team reflects it.
The team, released recently, featured seven players on the team, including a pair of first-team selections.
Attackman Jackson Eicher and defender AJ Pilate were named to the first team.
About Jackson Eicher and AJ Pliate
Eicher is a finalist for the Tewaaraton Award, which is presented annually to the nation's top player. He had a terrific final season with the Black Knights. The Warrenton, Va. native averaged 3.86 goals and 6.07 points per game, both ranking second in the nation.
In 2025 he set a new program record with 45 goals and moved into Army’s Top 20 all-time scorers with 147 career points. He leaves the program in the Top 20 with 95 career goals and tied for second in Army history for points in a season with 85.
Pilate, also a senior, was the Patriot League defensive player of the year for the third straight season and earned all-Patriot League selection for the fourth straight season at the conclusion of the regular season. As a part of the Army defense, he helped the Black Knights lead the country in fewest goals allowed per game at 7.5 and scoring margin at 6.71.
Other Army All-Americans
Short-stick defensive midfielder Christian Mazur and long-stick midfielder Christian Fournier earned second-team selection, while goalkeeper Sean Byrne was selected to the third team. Midfielder Evan Plunkett and faceoff specialist Will Coletti received honorable mention.
Mazur could be headed to professional lacrosse after he was selected in the third round of the PLL draft by the Maryland Whipsnakes. The all-Patriot League selection had 17 ground balls, created 17 turnovers and finished with six points.
Fournier led Army with 37 created turnovers and his rate of 2.54 caused turnovers per game was second nationally. He was an all-Patriot League honoree.
Byrne was the Patriot League goalkeeper of the year who was among the nation’s leaders in save percentage (.607) and goals-against-average (7.50).
Plunkett finished the season with 14 goals and 16 assists for 30 points. Coletti won 62.6$ of his faceoffs, the second best in the Patriot League.
Army went 12-2 overall and 7-1 in Patriot League action. But the Black Knights failed to reach the NCAA Tournament after falling to Colgate in the Patriot League Tournament semifinals against Colgate.
Army failed to earn an at-large berth in the NCAA Tournament. The only service academy men’s team that made the tournament was Air Force, which won the ASUN Tournament to claim an automatic berth in the NCAA Tournament.
The Falcons fell to Maryland in the first round this weekend.