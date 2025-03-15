Army Black Knights Prepare for Shot at NCAA Women’s Tournament Bid
For most of the Patriot League women’s basketball season, the Lehigh Mountain Hawks have been the league’s No. 1 team, followed closely by the Army West Point Black Knights.
It makes sense that the two teams — seeded No. 1 and No. 2 respectively — would meet in the Patriot League Tournament championship game on Sunday.
Tip-off is set for 11 a.m. in Bethlehem, Penn., with the game to be broadcast on CBS Sports Network. The winner will go to the NCAA Tournament.
Beating Lehigh (26-6) would be a coup for the Black Knights (24-6), as the Mountain Hawks are the one team they haven’t beaten in Patriot League action this season.
On Jan. 12 the pair met in Bethlehem and Lehigh handed out a 90-51 blowout. No Army player managed double figures in scoring.
On March 1, nearly two months later, Army got another shot. The Black Knights did better at their place, but still lost by 15 points, 76-61. Reese Ericson led Army with 15 points.
Army will have to dig down deep and find some offense against Lehigh. In each of their last three games, the Black Knights’ scoring total has dropped. Their 49 points scored against Bucknell on Thursday, a 49-39 win, was a season-low in a victory.
The Black Knights came to play defensively in that Patriot League semifinal game on Thursday. After the Black Knights and the Bison played to a 14-13 Army lead in the first quarter, the Bison were held to 11 points across the second and third quarters. A defensive performance like that against Lehigh would do wonders for Army’s chances.
Trinity Hardy had 16 points to lead Army, while Ericson added 12 points.
The Black Knights are seeking to reach the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2016 and for the first time under coach Missy Traversi, who is in her fourth year. Should Army lose, the Black Knights could be a candidate for the WNIT or the WBIT, the other two postseason tournaments. They haven’t played in the WNIT since 2015.
Patriot League 2025 women’s basketball tournament
First Round - Saturday
No. 7 Lafayette 87, No. 10 American 53
No. 9 seed at No. 8 Boston U 75, Loyola (MD) 51
Quarterfinal Round - Monday
No. 1 Lehigh 62, No. 8 Boston U 44
No. 2 Army West Point 55, No. 7 Lafayette 40
No. 6 Bucknell 63, No. 3 Colgate 58
No. 5 Holy Cross 66, No. 4 Navy 52
Semifinal Round - Thursday
No. 1 Lehigh 65, No. 5 Holy Cross 44
No. 2 Army West Point 49, No. 6 Bucknell 39
Patriot League Championship Game - Sunday
No. 2 Army West Point at No. 1 Lehigh, 11 a.m., CBSSN