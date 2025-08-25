Army Black Knights prepare to kick off the 2025 season against Tarleton State
The Army Black Knights will kick off their 2025 football season against the Tarleton State Texans on August 29 at Michie Stadium in West Point, New York. After an impressive 12-2 season in 2024, highlighted by a strong performance in the Independence Bowl, Army is poised to dominate Tarleton State, an FCS team from the United Athletic Conference. With their powerful triple-option offense, head coach Jeff Monken's squad is set to control the time of possession and wear down the Texans' defense.
Senior quarterback Dewayne Coleman has been named the starting player for the opening day by Coach Monken. Taking over from Bryson Daily, who threw for over 1,007 yards and ran for 1,659 in a historic 2024 season, Coleman brings both experience and versatility as a dual-threat quarterback. He is supported by versatile running backs Noah Short and Hayden Reed, along with a powerful fullback, Jake Rendina, who helps clear the way. The offensive line, led by award-winning center Brady Small and guard Paolo Gennarelli, provides a strong foundation for the Black Knights' distinctive offensive strategy.
The Black Knights' defense is guided by defensive coordinator Nate Woody and welcomes back several key players from last season. Their 3-4 scheme depends on experienced leadership to maintain its successful performance, which saw the team rank among the top nationally in scoring defense and red zone defense. Notable returning players include Eric Ford, a senior outside linebacker, and Kalib Forner, a senior middle linebacker, both of whom provide essential support to the defense. They are joined by Casey Larkin, a senior safety, who is viewed as a potential breakout star and plays a crucial role at the strong safety position.
With depth, discipline, and momentum from last season's success, the Black Knights are favored to win as they launch their 2025 campaign.
