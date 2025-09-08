Armed Forces Sports

Army Black Knights safety Collin Matteson earns prestigious conference recognition

Jerred Johnson

Kansas State Wildcats running back Joe Jackson (4) is tackled by Army Black Knights safety Collin Matteson (30) Mandatory Credit: Scott Sewell-Imagn Images
Kansas State Wildcats running back Joe Jackson (4) is tackled by Army Black Knights safety Collin Matteson (30) Mandatory Credit: Scott Sewell-Imagn Images / Scott Sewell-Imagn Images
In this story:

Army Black Knights hard-hitting safety Collin Matteson was crucial in Army's impressive win over Kansas State. The Black Knights came into the game as heavy underdogs, but they executed their offensive game plan flawlessly, controlling the clock with a powerful run game that frustrated their opponents. This strategy allowed the defense to rest and regroup, preparing them to face the potent Wildcat offense when their time came.

Matteson ended the game with five tackles and a crucial interception that effectively slammed the door shut on Kansas State's hopes of mounting a comeback. His performance was both inspiring and instrumental in securing the victory. As a result of his efforts, Matteson was rightfully named the American Conference Defensive Player of the Week. This recognition not only highlighted his individual talent but also served as a testament to the hard work put in by the entire team.

With this significant victory in hand, the Army aims to leverage the momentum gained to build on its success and continue stacking wins throughout the 2025 campaign. Coach and players alike believe this victory can be a turning point, propelling them towards greater achievements as the season progresses.

MORE: Social media explodes after Army gets paid $1.175 million to beat Kansas State

matteso
Army Black Knights safety Collin Matteson (30) and fellow Black Knight defensive players celebrate an intereception. Mandatory Credit: Scott Sewell-Imagn Images / Scott Sewell-Imagn Images

2025 Army Football Schedule

Date, Time, Opponent (TV)

(all times local)

Aug. 29: vs. Tarleton State, 6 p.m., CBSSN

Sept. 6: at Kansas State, 7 p.m., ESPN

Sept. 20: vs. North Texas*, 12 p.m., CBSSN

Sept. 25: at East Carolina*, 7:30 p.m., ESPN

Oct. 4: at UAB*, TBD, TV TBA

Oct. 11: vs. Charlotte*, noon, CBSSN

Oct. 18: at Tulane*, TBD/ TV TBA

Nov. 1: at Air Force, noon, CBS

Nov. 8: vs. Temple*, noon, CBSSN

Nov. 27: vs. Tulsa*, noon p.m., CBSSN

Nov. 28/29: at UTSA*, TBD, TV TBA

Dec. 13: vs. Navy, 3 p.m., CBS

(note: Army-Navy game at Baltimore, Md.)

(if Army qualifies for AAC title game, it will be played Friday, Dec. 5, at site of higher seed)

Follow Armed Services ON SI for more sporting news

Navy head coach thinks the offense will continue to be elite because of Blake Horvath

Andre Carter II: a journey from West Point to the NFL

ESPN ranks Navy QB Blake Horvath as 50th best in college football

Navy safety Seth English named on the 2025 Comeback Player of the Year Award watch list

The Army-Navy game: America's greatest college football rivalry

Former Air Force pitcher and current Pittsburgh Pirate Paul Skenes is the favorite to win the NL Cy Young award

Rayuan Lane III: From Navy star to Jaguars rookie following policy change

Published
Jerred Johnson
JERRED JOHNSON

Home/Army