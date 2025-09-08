Army Black Knights safety Collin Matteson earns prestigious conference recognition
Army Black Knights hard-hitting safety Collin Matteson was crucial in Army's impressive win over Kansas State. The Black Knights came into the game as heavy underdogs, but they executed their offensive game plan flawlessly, controlling the clock with a powerful run game that frustrated their opponents. This strategy allowed the defense to rest and regroup, preparing them to face the potent Wildcat offense when their time came.
Matteson ended the game with five tackles and a crucial interception that effectively slammed the door shut on Kansas State's hopes of mounting a comeback. His performance was both inspiring and instrumental in securing the victory. As a result of his efforts, Matteson was rightfully named the American Conference Defensive Player of the Week. This recognition not only highlighted his individual talent but also served as a testament to the hard work put in by the entire team.
With this significant victory in hand, the Army aims to leverage the momentum gained to build on its success and continue stacking wins throughout the 2025 campaign. Coach and players alike believe this victory can be a turning point, propelling them towards greater achievements as the season progresses.
MORE: Social media explodes after Army gets paid $1.175 million to beat Kansas State
2025 Army Football Schedule
Date, Time, Opponent (TV)
(all times local)
Aug. 29: vs. Tarleton State, 6 p.m., CBSSN
Sept. 6: at Kansas State, 7 p.m., ESPN
Sept. 20: vs. North Texas*, 12 p.m., CBSSN
Sept. 25: at East Carolina*, 7:30 p.m., ESPN
Oct. 4: at UAB*, TBD, TV TBA
Oct. 11: vs. Charlotte*, noon, CBSSN
Oct. 18: at Tulane*, TBD/ TV TBA
Nov. 1: at Air Force, noon, CBS
Nov. 8: vs. Temple*, noon, CBSSN
Nov. 27: vs. Tulsa*, noon p.m., CBSSN
Nov. 28/29: at UTSA*, TBD, TV TBA
Dec. 13: vs. Navy, 3 p.m., CBS
(note: Army-Navy game at Baltimore, Md.)
(if Army qualifies for AAC title game, it will be played Friday, Dec. 5, at site of higher seed)
Follow Armed Services ON SI for more sporting news