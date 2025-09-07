Army Black Knights shock Kansas State Wildcats 24-21 in upset victory
The Army Black Knights pulled off an exciting upset, beating the Kansas State Wildcats 24-21 in Manhattan. The game was a thrilling back-and-forth battle that kept fans on the edge of their seats.
Kansas State started strong, jumping to a 13-0 lead in the second quarter. They scored first with a 34-yard field goal by Luis Rodriguez, followed by a 32-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Avery Johnson to Jaron Tibbs. Another Rodriguez field goal stretched their lead. Army fought back just before halftime when Cale Hellums threw a two-yard touchdown pass to Brady Anderson, cutting the score to 13-7.
In the third quarter, Army kept pushing. Hellums scored on a one -yard touchdown run, giving the Black Knights a 14-13 lead. Kansas State quickly responded with a stunning 99-yard kick return touchdown by Bryce Noernberg, plus a two-point conversion, to go up 21-14.
The fourth quarter was all Army. Dawson Jones kicked a 35-yard field goal, making it 21-17. Then, Army recovered an onside kick and marched right down the field. With less than three minutes left, Hellums ran for a 14-yard touchdown, putting Army ahead 24-21. The Black Knights' defense stepped up, stopping Kansas State and sealing the win when Avery Johnson threw a late interception. Army's grit and determination led to a win that will not be soon forgotten.
2025 Army Football Schedule
Date, Opponent, Time (EDT), TV
Aug. 29: vs. Tarleton State, 6 p.m., CBSSN
Sept. 6: at Kansas State, 7 p.m., ESPN
Sept. 20: vs. North Texas, 12 p.m., CBSSN
Sept. 25: at East Carolina, 7:30 p.m., ESPN
Oct. 4: at UAB, TBD, TV TBA
Oct. 11: vs. Charlotte, noon, CBSSN
Oct. 18: at Tulane, TBD/ TV TBA
Nov. 1: at Air Force, noon, CBS
Nov. 8: vs. Temple, noon, CBSSN
Nov. 27: vs. Tulsa, noon p.m., CBSSN
Nov. 28/29: at UTSA, TBD, TV TBA
Dec. 13: vs. Navy, 3 p.m., CBS
(note: Army-Navy game at Baltimore, Md.)
(if Army qualifies for AAC title game, it will be played Friday, Dec. 5, at site of higher seed)