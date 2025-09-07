Armed Forces Sports

Army Black Knights shock Kansas State Wildcats 24-21 in upset victory

In a stunning college football showdown, the Army Black Knights shocked the Kansas State Wildcats with a 24-21 victory in Manhattan.

Army Black Knights safety Collin Matteson (30) and fellow Black Knight defensive players celebrate an interception in the fourth quarter that secured a win against the Kansas State Wildcats. Mandatory Credit: Scott Sewell-Imagn Images
The Army Black Knights pulled off an exciting upset, beating the Kansas State Wildcats 24-21 in Manhattan. The game was a thrilling back-and-forth battle that kept fans on the edge of their seats.

Kansas State started strong, jumping to a 13-0 lead in the second quarter. They scored first with a 34-yard field goal by Luis Rodriguez, followed by a 32-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Avery Johnson to Jaron Tibbs. Another Rodriguez field goal stretched their lead. Army fought back just before halftime when Cale Hellums threw a two-yard touchdown pass to Brady Anderson, cutting the score to 13-7.

In the third quarter, Army kept pushing. Hellums scored on a one -yard touchdown run, giving the Black Knights a 14-13 lead. Kansas State quickly responded with a stunning 99-yard kick return touchdown by Bryce Noernberg, plus a two-point conversion, to go up 21-14.

The fourth quarter was all Army. Dawson Jones kicked a 35-yard field goal, making it 21-17. Then, Army recovered an onside kick and marched right down the field. With less than three minutes left, Hellums ran for a 14-yard touchdown, putting Army ahead 24-21. The Black Knights' defense stepped up, stopping Kansas State and sealing the win when Avery Johnson threw a late interception. Army's grit and determination led to a win that will not be soon forgotten.

2025 Army Football Schedule

Date, Opponent, Time (EDT), TV

Aug. 29: vs. Tarleton State, 6 p.m., CBSSN

Sept. 6: at Kansas State, 7 p.m., ESPN

Sept. 20: vs. North Texas, 12 p.m., CBSSN

Sept. 25: at East Carolina, 7:30 p.m., ESPN

Oct. 4: at UAB, TBD, TV TBA

Oct. 11: vs. Charlotte, noon, CBSSN

Oct. 18: at Tulane, TBD/ TV TBA

Nov. 1: at Air Force, noon, CBS

Nov. 8: vs. Temple, noon, CBSSN

Nov. 27: vs. Tulsa, noon p.m., CBSSN

Nov. 28/29: at UTSA, TBD, TV TBA

Dec. 13: vs. Navy, 3 p.m., CBS

(note: Army-Navy game at Baltimore, Md.)

(if Army qualifies for AAC title game, it will be played Friday, Dec. 5, at site of higher seed)

David Lewis
DAVID LEWIS

Dave Lewis served in the United States Army for 25 years. He holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Business Administration and is completing his MBA in Executive Leadership. He’s been married to his wife, Andrea, for 20+ years and is a proud father of Carsen and Madisen.

