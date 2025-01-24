Army Black Knights Star Shines Brightly, Capturing High End-of-Season Ranking
Army West Point's standout quarterback earned a spot on ESPN's list of the top 100 college football players for the 2024-25 season.
Bryson Daily delivered a record-breaking performance on the field, earning a well-deserved spot at No. 39 in the ESPN rankings. In his final year with the Black Knights, Daily exceeded all preseason expectation.
Daily was one of 17 quarterbacks listed in the top 100, an incredible feat considering the list included many Ohio State players following their national championship. Daily was also joined on the list by fellow serviceman Blake Horvath, Navy's junior quarterback at No. 84.
In Army's first year in the American Athletic Conference, they dominated their opponents claiming their first championship title. The team as a whole outperformed their fellow conference competitors, but it was Daily's incredible offensive momentum that carried the program into the spotlight.
Daily recorded 1,007 passing yards and 1,659 rushing yards for the 2024-25 schedule. His rushing yards put him up for fourth in the nation. This, combined with his exceptional leadership on the field, earned him a spot among 99 other star football players.
As a QB, he led the nation in rushing touchdowns (32), joining fellow service academy star and Navy legend Keenan Reynolds. He broke the record during his Independence Bowl performance, placing himself at the top of a list of legends.
Daily led his program to record the most wins in a single season in Army's history. In total, Daily has had a hand in 41 touchdowns, 2,666 total yards, and four interceptions.
Daily was unranked during the preseason, making his postseason ranking especially noteworthy. He was in Tyler, Texas, earlier this week, as part of the ceremony for the Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award, given to the best college football player from Texas. Daily was a finalist. Boise State's Ashton Jeanty won the award.
After the release of ESPN's list, Army was further honored in their offensive efforts throughout the season. Offensive coordinator Cody Worley was named AAC's Most Efficient Play Caller with the 2024 Graphite Award.
Coach Jeff Monken was also named as a finalist for the Coach of the Year award, further testifying to the powerhouse that Army built up in their first run with the AAC.
It is quite evident that the Black Knights accrued many accolades over the 2024-25 stretch, and the group will look to continue their rise in the AAC in the upcoming seasons.