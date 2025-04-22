Army Black Knights Stars Claim Weekly Patriot League Awards in Four Sports
The Army West Point Black Knights had athletes pick up weekly awards in four different sports, including superlative awards in softball, baseball, men’s lacrosse and women’s lacrosse.
In softball, two Army players won award — junior infielder Taylor Brown as Patriot League player of the week and freshman Annie Christiana as Rookie of the Week.
Brown batted .476 for the week, with 10 hits, six runs and four RBI in four games, which include a series victory over the Boston University Terriers. Three of her 10 hits were for extra bases — two doubles and a tripe. She had a season-high three RBI in a non-conference game against Iona.
Christiana batted .381 with eight hits, six runs and four RBI. She set a career high with three hits in the Black Knights’ first game against Boston and then scored two runs in the series finale, which was also a new career high. He played a flawless center field, with eight putouts and no errors.
Katelyn Flanders was an honorable mention for Army after she won both games in the circle against Boston U.
In women’s lacrosse, three Army players claimed weekly awards. Allison Reilly claimed Attacker of the Week, Brigid Duffy was midfielder of the week and Lindsey Serafine was goalkeeper of the week.
Reilly had 17 points (10 goals, seven assists) in two games last week, both victories for the Black Knights. In one of those games, she had six goals and six assists.
Duffy had seven goals, eight draw controls and five ground balls for the week.
Serafine had a .579 save percentage and an 8.26-goals against average in two games.
Their play helped Army clinch the No. 2 seed in the Patriot League Championship.
Meghan Pedrani was an honorable mention after she caused five turnovers and picked up six ground balls for the week.
Two Army men’s lacrosse players claimed weekly awards, as Jackson Eicher was offensive player of the week and Will Coletti was faceoff specialist of the week.
Eicher had a career-high 10 points (seven goals, three assists) in Army’s only game last week. He leads the Patriot League in goals per game (3.75) and points per game (5.50). Coletti went 19-for-25 from the stripe, collected a season-high 11 ground balls and dished out two assists. He has 750 career faceoff victories, which is a Patriot League record.
Brayden Fountain and Christian Fournier were honorable mentions.
Two Army baseball players earned honorable mention for last week — pitcher Andrew Berg and shortstop Thomas Schreck.