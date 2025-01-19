Army Black Knights Surge Past Boston in Key Patriot League Showdown
A huge fourth quarter by Camryn Tade helped the Army West Point Black Knights women’s basketball team rally from a deficit to defeat Boston U, 59-52, on Saturday in Boston.
The Black Knights (13-3, 5-1 Patriot) have won two straight games since they fell to Lehigh a weekend ago and dropped from the ranks of the undefeated teams in the league.
Now, Army is tied for first place with both Navy and Holy Cross at 5-1 going into next week’s games. Lehigh is a half-game back at 4-1.
The Black Knights started the fourth quarter down 46-38. Tade came to the rescue, as she scored 11 of her 18 points in the final 10 minutes.
She got to work 40 seconds into the quarter with a 3-pointer that cut the lead to five points.
After several empty possessions, Tade struck again with another 3-pointer to push the Black Knights within two points, 46-44, with 7:30 left.
The Terriers remained in the lead as they and the Black Knights traded free throws before Army took the lead, thanks against to Tade. Her lay-up with 5:25 left put Army in the lead, 48-47.
From there, the Black Knights remained ahead. A Fiona Hastick lay-up pushed the lead to three points, followed by a 3-pointer by Tade with 3:32 left that made it 53-47 Army.
Boston (7-10, 1-5) never got any closer.
The Terriers controlled the game in the first half, as they took a 10-9 lead after the first quarter and then pushed that lead to 25-15 at halftime. Army surged to 23 points in the third quarter, but Boston hung in there by scoring 21 points before the Black Knights outscored the Terriers, 21-6, in the final stanza.
Tade made four 3-pointers for the game, three of which came in the fourth quarter. She also had seven rebounds and two blocked shots. Trinity Hardy led Army with 21 points, along with eight rebounds, one assist, one block and one steal.
Reese Ericson hit some key free throws down the stretch, as she went 6-fot-6 from the line for the game and finished with nine points. She also had four assists.
Inés Monteagudo led Boston with 12 points, while Allison Schwertner added 11 points.
Next week is critical for Army’s Patriot League Tournament seeding as it will face Holy Cross on Wednesday and Navy on Sunday. The Black Knights already have a loss to Lehigh, so they can ill-afford a loss to either the Crusaders or their rivals, the Midshipmen.