Army Black Knights Women’s Basketball Authors Dominant Performance
The Army West Point Black Knights women’s basketball team made it look relatively easy against Boston U., winning 69-59 at Christl Arena on Sunday.
The Black Knights (10-2, 2-0 in Patriot) remained in no worse than a tie for the league in the Patriot League after two games. The Terriers (6-7, 0-2) remained winless in league action.
Army didn’t give Boston U. much of a chance to stay in the game. The Black Knights took a 19-12 lead after the first quarter and then a 42-25 lead going into the locker room. The Terriers did outscore the Black Knights, 18-5, in the final quarter. But they were already down 64-41 by that point.
The Black Knights shot well throughout — 44.3% from the field, 33.3% from the 3-poitn line and 83.3% from the foul line, though Army only went 5-for-6 from the line.
Boston U. received more chances from the free throw line — 14-of-21 — but shot a worse percentage. The Terriers were 41.7% from the floor and 45.5% from the 3-point line.
Army’s 21-6 run that went across the end of the first quarter and the start of the second quarter essentially put the game away. The Black Knights led 12-9 when Trinity Hardy made a 3-pointer. After Fiona Hastick dropped in a jumper, Army was up 33-15.
Hardy had another tremendous game for the Black Knights, as she led all scorers with 25 points and grabbed nine rebounds. She also had a team-high five steals and made all five of Army’s free throws. Hastick made a trio of 3-pointers on her way to 13 points and three assists.
Camryn Tade only scored two points, but she pulled down seven rebounds, as did Kya Smith, who scored six points.
Alex Giannaros was the only Terrier to reach double figures with 13 points. She made three 3-pointers and also had three rebounds. Aoibhe Gormley led Boston U. with eight rebounds.
The Black Knights are set to hit the road for the first time in Patriot League action as they head to Loyola (MD) for a 7 p.m. eastern showdown on Wednesday in Baltimore. Army won’t be gone long, as it will return for a showdown at Christl Arena next Sunday against Lehigh at 1 p.m. eastern.
Army won’t get its first crack at rival Navy until Jan. 26 at Christl Arena.