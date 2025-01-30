Army Black Knights Women’s Basketball Rallies Past Colgate Raiders
The Army West Point Black Knights women’s basketball team executed a clean sweep of the Colgate Raiders on Wednesday, winning 65-60 in a Patriot League showdown for both teams.
Army (15-4, 7-2 Patriot) kept itself in the running for the top of the conference standings as the Black Knights have now won four of their last five league games. They defeated the Raiders (15-7, 5-4) 56-38 in the league opener for both teams.
The Black Knights had to rally in the fourth quarter to win the game, outscoring the Raiders, 19-11.
Army was behind by two points, 49-46, to start the quarter. The Black Knights’ Kya Smith cut it to one point with a jump shot, followed by Smith’s free throw to tie the game. Smith then gave the Black Knights the lead, 51-49, with 8:45 left.
Army and Colgate tied each other two more times before the Black Knights’ Trinity Hardy tipped in a rebound to give them a 55-53 lead with 6:33 left.
Finally, Hardy pushed the lead to two scores with a lay-up that gave Army a 58-54 lead with 2:46 left. The Black Knights followed that with a jumper from Reese Ericson, which gave them a 60-54 lead 1:33 left.
Fiona Hastick gave Army an eight-point lead, 62-54, with 37 seconds left to clinch the victory.
Smith had one of her best games of the season, as she finished with a team-high 22 points, along with four rebounds. Hardy dropped in 14 points, along with seven rebounds, four assists, one block and one steal. Camryn Tade added 10 points, along with three assists and a team-high three steals.
Taylor Golembiewski led the Raiders with 16 points, to go along with three steals and two assists. Anne Bair scored 10 points, along with two rebounds and one assist. Madison Schiller also had 10 points, to go along with two rebounds, two assists and one steal. Morgan McMahon also scored 10 points. Sophia Diehl only had six points, but she had a game-high 11 rebounds.
One area where the Black Knights thoroughly dominated the Raiders was points in the paint, as they outscored them, 44-26, including a 14-2 edge in the fourth quarter.
Army starts February by hosting American on Saturday at 1 p.m. eastern. After that, the Black Knights get a full week off before they travel to Bucknell on Feb. 8.