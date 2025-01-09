Armed Forces Sports

Army Black Knights Women’s Basketball Stays Undefeated in Patriot League

The Army West Point Black Knights women’s basketball team is one of two undefeated teams left in the Patriot League after Wednesday’s win.

Matt Postins

Army's Reese Ericson drives around Emmanuel College's Desiree Robinson during Monday's game on November 7, 2022.
Army's Reese Ericson drives around Emmanuel College's Desiree Robinson during Monday's game on November 7, 2022. / Patrick Oehler/Times Herald-Record / USA TODAY NETWORK
Propelled by a double-digit first-quarter lead, the Army West Point Black Knights women’s basketball team defeated Loyola (MD), 70-55, on Wednesday night.

The Black Knights (11-2, 3-0 Patriot) won their third straight Patriot League game to start the slate and now share the league lead with Navy, which won against Holy Cross.

Army needed six minutes to build a double-digit lead for the first time, with Fiona Hastick’s 3-pointer giving the Black Knights at 15-4 lead.

Hastick’s trey was part of a 14-6 run to the first quarter, which gave Army a 21-10 lead.

Loyola had a glimmer of hope early in the third quarter, as it scores two of the first three baskets and cut the Army lead to seven points, 35-28. The lead was trimmed to seven points one other time with 5:43 left in the third, but the Black Knights went on a 13-5 run to end the quarter and build what became an insurmountable 53-38 lead.

Both teams shot well from the floor, with Army firing 44% and Loyola firing 45.3%. But it was at the 3-point line and free-throw line where the Black Knights created some distance.

Army shot 44.4% from the 3-point line, making eight treys for the game. Loyola shot just 25%. The Black Knights were even better from the free-throw line, shooting 85.7% (18-of-21). Loyola shot 57.1% (4-of-7).

The Black Knights also had a considerable edge in rebounding (33-26), led for more than 39 minutes and held a 15-6 edge in bench points.

Kya Smith led Army with 16 points and 14 rebounds, including five offensive boards. Reese Ericson scored 14 points, including four 3-pointers. Camryn Tade added 13 points, four rebounds and five assists.

Trinity Hardy was held to four points, but she had a team-high three steals.

Amandine Amorich led Loyola with 19 points, with a team-high four assists. Koi Sims scored 12 points with a team-high six rebounds, along with two steals. Laura Salmeron added 12 points and made two 3-pointers.

The Black Knights return to Christl Arena for a Sunday showdown with Lehigh at 1 p.m. eastern. Next week, Army travels to Lafayette on Jan. 15 at 11 a.m. eastern, followed by a trip to Boston to face Boston U. at 2 p.m. on Jan. 18.

Army won’t get its first crack at rival Navy until Jan. 26 at Christl Arena.

