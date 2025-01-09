Army Black Knights Women’s Basketball Stays Undefeated in Patriot League
Propelled by a double-digit first-quarter lead, the Army West Point Black Knights women’s basketball team defeated Loyola (MD), 70-55, on Wednesday night.
The Black Knights (11-2, 3-0 Patriot) won their third straight Patriot League game to start the slate and now share the league lead with Navy, which won against Holy Cross.
Army needed six minutes to build a double-digit lead for the first time, with Fiona Hastick’s 3-pointer giving the Black Knights at 15-4 lead.
Hastick’s trey was part of a 14-6 run to the first quarter, which gave Army a 21-10 lead.
Loyola had a glimmer of hope early in the third quarter, as it scores two of the first three baskets and cut the Army lead to seven points, 35-28. The lead was trimmed to seven points one other time with 5:43 left in the third, but the Black Knights went on a 13-5 run to end the quarter and build what became an insurmountable 53-38 lead.
Both teams shot well from the floor, with Army firing 44% and Loyola firing 45.3%. But it was at the 3-point line and free-throw line where the Black Knights created some distance.
Army shot 44.4% from the 3-point line, making eight treys for the game. Loyola shot just 25%. The Black Knights were even better from the free-throw line, shooting 85.7% (18-of-21). Loyola shot 57.1% (4-of-7).
The Black Knights also had a considerable edge in rebounding (33-26), led for more than 39 minutes and held a 15-6 edge in bench points.
Kya Smith led Army with 16 points and 14 rebounds, including five offensive boards. Reese Ericson scored 14 points, including four 3-pointers. Camryn Tade added 13 points, four rebounds and five assists.
Trinity Hardy was held to four points, but she had a team-high three steals.
Amandine Amorich led Loyola with 19 points, with a team-high four assists. Koi Sims scored 12 points with a team-high six rebounds, along with two steals. Laura Salmeron added 12 points and made two 3-pointers.
The Black Knights return to Christl Arena for a Sunday showdown with Lehigh at 1 p.m. eastern. Next week, Army travels to Lafayette on Jan. 15 at 11 a.m. eastern, followed by a trip to Boston to face Boston U. at 2 p.m. on Jan. 18.
Army won’t get its first crack at rival Navy until Jan. 26 at Christl Arena.