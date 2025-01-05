Army Black Knights Women’s Lacrosse Releases Intriguing Schedule
The Army West Point Black Knights women’s lacrosse team has its sights set on winning a Patriot League championship as they prepare for their 2025 schedule, which starts in February.
The Black Knights are set to play 15 games, including seven at Michie Stadium, which includes their annual rivalry showdown with Navy.
The program is celebrating its 10th NCAA season and is 36-18 under Michelle Tumolo, who is entering her fourth year in charge. Her teams are 20-5 at home.
Army has experience all over the field, including a pair of All-Americans in juniors Brigid Duffy and Allison Reilly. Lindsey Serafine, another junior, is set to remain the starting goalie. Senior defenders Haley Kampert and Lexi Patterson return as captains, along with Duffy.
The season starts with a matchup against Rutgers on Feb. 8 at Michie Stadium. Typically a nationally-ranked team, the Scarlet Knights lost to Army in 2022, which was the most recent meeting.
The Black Knights’ big road trip in non-conference is a long one, as they head to Colorado to take on the Buffaloes on Feb. 28. Another significant non-conference game is a trip to Fairfield on March 5. The Stags are one of three teams Army will face that played in the NCAA Tournament last year.
Army will also host Stanford on March 26, a return trip for the Cardinal after the Black Knights went to Palo Alto, Calif., last year.
Patriot League action opens on March 8 at home against Boston U., followed by two straight road trips to Loyola (MD) on March 15 and Lehigh on March 21.
The Black Knights face two more road trips in Patriot League action against Lafayette on March 29 and against American on April 15 before they host Navy on April 12.
Army won the last game at Michie Stadium in 2023 and is 3-2 against the Midshipmen in their last five meetings.
The Black Knights end Patriot League action against Holy Cross on April 16, Bucknell on April 19 and Colgate on April 23, which leads into the Patriot League Tournament.
Army Women’s Lacrosse 2025 Schedule
(all times eastern; home games in bold; all home games at Michie Stadium in West Point, N.Y.; *-denotes Patriot League games)
Feb. 8 vs. Rutgers, noon
Feb. 19 at Marist, 1 p.m.
Feb. 22 vs. Siena, 1 p.m.
Feb. 28 at Colorado, 8 p.m.
March 5 at Fairfield, 3 p.m.
March 8 vs. Boston U.*, noon
March 15 at Loyola (MD)*, noon
March 21 at Lehigh*, 6 p.m.
March 26 vs. Stanford, 4 p.m.
March 29 at Lafayette*, noon
April 5 at American*, noon
April 12 vs. Navy*, TBD
April 16 at Holy Cross*, 6 p.m.
April 19 vs. Bucknell*, 3 p.m.
April 23 vs. Colgate*, 5 p.m.
April 27-May 3 Patriot League Tournament
May 9-25 NCAA Tournament