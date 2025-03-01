Army Black Knights Women’s Lacrosse Star Makes More History in Latest Game
One week after Brigid Duffy became Army West Point Black Knights women’s lacrosse all-time points leader, she took over the all-time goals lead as they lost to Colorado, 12-6, in Boulder, Colo., on Friday.
The No. 21 Black Knights (3-1) suffered their first loss of the season to the unranked Buffs (1-3), who claimed their first victory.
Duffy, a junior midfielder, finished the game with two goals. With her third-quarter tally, she scored her 132nd career goal. With that, she passed Jackie Brattan for the program’s all-time lead.
Last weekend, in a 16-6 win over Marist, Duffy finished with seven points — four goals and three assists.
Her goal in the second quarter against the Red Foxes gave her 182 points for her career, which broke the program’s all-time points record. Kathleen Sullivan set the record just two seasons ago with 181 points. She finished that game with Marist with 189 points. With her two goals against Colorado, she now has 189 career points.
Otherwise, the Black Knights struggled with the Buffs. Duffy and Lily Valentini led Army with two goals each. Meghan Pedrani, who also had three ground balls and four caused turnovers, and Reilly Sullivan, who had three ground balls and two caused turnovers) set the tone for the defense.
Lindsey Serafine made eight saves in goal for the Black Knights.
Army also debuted an alternate green uniform for the contest. The uniform calls back to the program’s club lacrosse team, which competed from 1979-2015 before women’s lacrosse became a varsity sport in 2016.
Duffy been one of the most potent scorers for Army since she arrived for the 2023 season. As a freshman, she finished with 82 points (56 goal sand 26 assists). The following season she upped that to 94 points (62 goals, 32 assists).
Duffy was named to the preseason women’s all-Patriot League lacrosse team.
As a sophomore, Duffy earned a long list of awards, including all-Patriot League first team, IWLCA All-Northeast Region second team, ILWomen third team all-American and USA Lacrosse third team all-American.
As a freshman, she was named the Patriot League rookie of the year and All-Patriot League first team. She was also the top-scoring freshman in the country with 56 goals, earned Patriot League all-tournament team and set an Army single-season record with 82 points.
The Black Knights return to the eastern time zone and head to Fairfield on March 5 at 3 p.m.