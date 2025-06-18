Army Football Adds Experience to Strength and Conditioning Department
The West Point Army Black Knights have added another important coach to their staff.
Head Coach Jeff Monken announced that Tanner Anderson will be joining the team as an assistant strength and conditioning coach.
Anderson joins the football staff with almost a decade of performance coaching experience with multiple college programs.
He moves to New York from Pennsylvania after overseeing training programs for 17 NCAA sports programs at Division I Robert Morris University. During his tenure with the Colonials he made sport-specific performance plans for several sports.
"I'm honored to join the Brotherhood and contribute to the legacy of Army Football," said Anderson in the official release. "This is a special place, and I'm excited to serve the cadet-athletes with energy and purpose every day."
Conor Hughes, the head strength and conditioning coach, has spent 10 years with the football program. Hughes played a major role in the program's muscle building for the 2023 season, as eight of the top 10 returners all gained at least 20 pounds.
The Army football program is coming off of an impressive season. The Black Knights finished 12-2, went undefeated in American Athletic Conference play and won the AAC title game over Tulane, giving the program its first conference title in program history.
The Black Knights' season came to a close on Dec. 28 with a 27-6 against Louisiana Tech in the Independence Bowl.
The two losses Army suffered were to Navy and against then No. 6-ranked Notre Dame. The Black Knights likely would have needed an undefeated season to earn the Group of 5 spot in the Collegfe Football Playoff, which went to Mountain West champion Boise State. The Black Knights did finish in the final CFP Top 25 rankings for the first time.
The Black Knights are shooting for a second straight ACC crown and a CFP playoff spot. The addition of Anderson should help Army's strength and conditioning preparation for the season.
