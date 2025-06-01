Army Football Announces Game Times, TV Networks for Football Schedule
Winning a conference title has had a positive effect on the Army Black Knights’ 2025 football schedule.
The football program, along with the American Athletic Conference, announced television designations and times for a host of conference and non-conference games earlier this week.
Army came away with four games on over-the-air channels or on ESPN, along with its traditional spot for its home games on CBS Sports Network.
Army Black Knights Football’s 2025 TV Schedule
Army will play two games on CBS against its service academy rivals, including the traditional final regular season game of the campaign.
The Black Knights will go to Air Force on Nov. 1 and face Navy in the traditional Army-Navy game on Dec. 13. Along with CBS, the games will stream on Paramount+.
Both of Army’s ESPN games are on the road. On Sept. 6 they will be at Big 12 contender Kansas State for a 7 p.m. eastern showdown. Then, the Black Knights will be at East Carolina for a Thursday game on Sept. 25.
All five of Army’s home games will be broadcast on CBSSN, per the department’s standing deal. That includes Aug. 29 against Tarleton State, Sept. 20 against North Texas, Oct. 11 against Charlotte, against Temple on Nov. 8 and against Tulsa on Nov. 22. Four of those games are noon starts. The start of the Tarleton State game is at 6 p.m. because it is a Friday start.
Three games remain undesignated — Oct. 4 at UAB, Oct. 18 at Tulane and Nov. 28 or 29 against UTSA.
Notably, the game with Tulane is a rematch of last December’s AAC title game, which Army won at Michie Stadium.
Last year’s team did things the program had never done before. For the first time, the Black Knights won 12 games (12-2), won a conference championship in their first year in the American Athletic Conference and won the Independence Bowl.
Along the way, their star quarterback, Bryson Daily, earned AAC offensive player of the year honors and ended up on the national radar when it came to Heisman Trophy voting.
2025 Army Football Schedule
Date, Time, Opponent (TV)
(all times local)
Aug. 29: vs. Tarleton State, 6 p.m., CBSSN
Sept. 6: at Kansas State, 7 p.m., ESPN
Sept. 20: vs. North Texas*, 12 p.m., CBSSN
Sept. 25: at East Carolina*, 7:30 p.m., ESPN
Oct. 4: at UAB*, TBD, TV TBA
Oct. 11: vs. Charlotte*, noon, CBSSN
Oct. 18: at Tulane*, TBD/ TV TBA
Nov. 1: at Air Force, noon, CBS
Nov. 8: vs. Temple*, noon, CBSSN
Nov. 27: vs. Tulsa*, noon p.m., CBSSN
Nov. 28/29: at UTSA*, TBD, TV TBA
Dec. 13: vs. Navy, 3 p.m., CBS
(note: Army-Navy game at Baltimore, Md.)
(if Army qualifies for AAC title game, it will be played Friday, Dec. 5, at site of higher seed)