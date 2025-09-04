Armed Forces Sports

Army football honors the 1st Infantry Division with unique uniforms vs Kansas State

Army football proudly honors U.S. Army divisions by wearing unique uniforms each game, celebrating their courage and sacrifice. On September 6, 2025, against Kansas State, the Black Knights will pay tribute to the 1st Infantry Division, highlighting its storied legacy and heroic battles.

The Army Black Knights football team has a special way to show respect for the U.S. Army divisions. Each game, they wear unique uniforms that honor a different division's history and bravery. This tradition connects the players to Soldiers and reminds fans of the sacrifices made for our country.

This Saturday, September 6, against Kansas State, the Black Knights will honor the 1st Infantry Division, known as the "Big Red One". This game at the Bill Snyder Family Stadium, near Fort Riley - home of the 1st ID - will feature demonstrations and vehicles from the division, adding extra pride.

The 1st Infantry Division is the oldest active division in the U.S. Army, formed on June 8, 1917. It first fought in World War I, winning key battles like Cantigny - the first American victory - and the Meuse-Argonne Offensive. In World War II, they led the D-Day invasion at Omaha Beach, battled through Normandy, and held strong in the Battle of the Bulge. Later, they served in Vietnam during operations like Junction City and the Tet Offensive, then in the Gulf War's Desert Storm, and in recent conflicts in Iraq and Afghanistan.

The uniform tribute celebrates the 1st ID's motto: "No mission too difficult, no sacrifice too great." It is a powerful reminder of duty and courage on the field and beyond.

MORE: Jayden Seay, 2026 wide receiver, commits to Army Black Knights football

2025 Army Football Schedule

Date, Opponent, Time (EDT), TV

Aug. 29: vs. Tarleton State, 6 p.m., CBSSN

Sept. 6: at Kansas State, 7 p.m., ESPN

Sept. 20: vs. North Texas, 12 p.m., CBSSN

Sept. 25: at East Carolina, 7:30 p.m., ESPN

Oct. 4: at UAB, TBD, TV TBA

Oct. 11: vs. Charlotte, noon, CBSSN

Oct. 18: at Tulane, TBD/ TV TBA

Nov. 1: at Air Force, noon, CBS

Nov. 8: vs. Temple, noon, CBSSN

Nov. 27: vs. Tulsa, noon p.m., CBSSN

Nov. 28/29: at UTSA, TBD, TV TBA

Dec. 13: vs. Navy, 3 p.m., CBS

(note: Army-Navy game at Baltimore, Md.)

(if Army qualifies for AAC title game, it will be played Friday, Dec. 5, at site of higher seed)

