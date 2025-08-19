Army's Brady Small named to 2025 Rimington Trophy watch list for top college football center
Army Black Knights junior Brady Small has been named to the 2025 Rimington Trophy Watch List, an honor that recognizes the nation's top center in college football. Small, a key leader on Army's offensive line, has started 26 consecutive games since taking over as a freshman in 2023. His consistent performance and leadership have earned him a spot among the top 40 centers selected by the Rimington Trophy committee. This recognition underscores his vital role in Army's dominant rushing attack.
Last season, Small played a crucial role on the offensive line, helping the Black Knights achieve an impressive average of 300.5 rushing yards per game, which led the FBS. This remarkable performance contributed to Army winning the 2024 Joe Moore Award, given to the nation's top offensive line, marking a historic first for the program. Small's poise and skill in the interior line were essential to this success, making him a standout player as Army finished the season with a 12-2 record and claimed the American Athletic Conference title.
The Rimington Trophy, named after Nebraska legend Dave Rimington, is awarded based on selections from three All-America Teams: the Walter Camp Foundation, Sporting News, and the Football Writers Association of America. Small's inclusion on this watch list reflects his rising reputation as one of college football's top centers. As Army prepares to kick off the 2025 season, Small's leadership will be crucial for maintaining their dominance in the ground game.
2025 Army Football Schedule
Date, Time, Opponent (TV)
(all times local)
Aug. 29: vs. Tarleton State, 6 p.m., CBSSN
Sept. 6: at Kansas State, 7 p.m., ESPN
Sept. 20: vs. North Texas*, 12 p.m., CBSSN
Sept. 25: at East Carolina*, 7:30 p.m., ESPN
Oct. 4: at UAB*, TBD, TV TBA
Oct. 11: vs. Charlotte*, noon, CBSSN
Oct. 18: at Tulane*, TBD/ TV TBA
