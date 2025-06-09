Army Football Seen as Conference Contenders Even After Personnel Losses
The Army West Point Black Knights had a football season for the ages in 2024.
The Black Knights won their first conference title in program history — in their first year in the American Athletic Conference, no less. They finished the season ranked in the final College Football Playoff Top 25 for the first time. Army won 12 games for the first time. And, quarterback Bryson Daily finished sixth in Heisman Trophy voting, the best of any Army player since the late 1950s.
But that’s all history now. Army must figure out what do to for an encore.
Lindy’s Sports, which publishes a college football annual preview, has the Black Knights as contenders in the AAC this year — but not the favorites.
Army Projected for Top Four Finish in AAC
Lindy’s Sports projects that Army will be among the best teams in the conference and put the Black Knights fourth in its preseason AAC rankings. Service academy arch-rival Navy was first, followed by Tulane and Memphis.
Army beat Tulane to win the AAC title last December.
The publication likes what the Black Knights have coming back on defense. Army expects five starters back, along with heavy contributors that didn’t start. The unit allowed just 15.5 points per game last season, the best in the AAC.
But Lindy’s believes a second straight title is too much to ask of the Black Knights for one simple reason.
“Replacing AAC offensive player of the year Bryson Daily is a daunting task,” per the publication.
That’s the truth. Daily finished with 32 rushing touchdowns, breaking the record for most rushing touchdowns by a quarterback and leaving him fourth all-time in an FBS single season. He also accounted for 41 total touchdowns, which was a new single-season Army record.
Coming out of spring camp Dewayne Coleman was projected to be the starter. He won his only start last season when Daily was unable to play due to injury.
The Black Knights have plenty of backfield talent to build around, including fullback Hayden Reed, slotback Noah Short and slotback Samari Howard. Two starters from last year’s Joe Moore-winning offensive line are expected back in center Brady Small and right guard Paolo Gennarelli.
2025 Army Football Schedule
Date, Time, Opponent (TV)
(all times local)
Aug. 29: vs. Tarleton State, 6 p.m., CBSSN
Sept. 6: at Kansas State, 7 p.m., ESPN
Sept. 20: vs. North Texas*, 12 p.m., CBSSN
Sept. 25: at East Carolina*, 7:30 p.m., ESPN
Oct. 4: at UAB*, TBD, TV TBA
Oct. 11: vs. Charlotte*, noon, CBSSN
Oct. 18: at Tulane*, TBD/ TV TBA
Nov. 1: at Air Force, noon, CBS
Nov. 8: vs. Temple*, noon, CBSSN
Nov. 27: vs. Tulsa*, noon p.m., CBSSN
Nov. 28/29: at UTSA*, TBD, TV TBA
Dec. 13: vs. Navy, 3 p.m., CBS
(note: Army-Navy game at Baltimore, Md.)
(if Army qualifies for AAC title game, it will be played Friday, Dec. 5, at site of higher seed)
