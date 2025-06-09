Armed Forces Sports

Army Football Seen as Conference Contenders Even After Personnel Losses

The Army Black Knights football team is back to defend its first American Athletic Conference championship in its second season in the league.

Matt Postins

Dec 28, 2024; Shreveport, LA, USA; Army Black Knights head coach Jeff Monken gets doused with Powerade in the final seconds of a 27-6 win against the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs in the second half of the Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl at Independence Stadium.
Dec 28, 2024; Shreveport, LA, USA; Army Black Knights head coach Jeff Monken gets doused with Powerade in the final seconds of a 27-6 win against the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs in the second half of the Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl at Independence Stadium. / Danny Wild-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Army West Point Black Knights had a football season for the ages in 2024.

The Black Knights won their first conference title in program history — in their first year in the American Athletic Conference, no less. They finished the season ranked in the final College Football Playoff Top 25 for the first time. Army won 12 games for the first time. And, quarterback Bryson Daily finished sixth in Heisman Trophy voting, the best of any Army player since the late 1950s.

But that’s all history now. Army must figure out what do to for an encore.

More News: Navy Football’s Stock in American Athletic Conference Title Race Rises

Lindy’s Sports, which publishes a college football annual preview, has the Black Knights as contenders in the AAC this year — but not the favorites.

Army Projected for Top Four Finish in AAC

Lindy’s Sports projects that Army will be among the best teams in the conference and put the Black Knights fourth in its preseason AAC rankings. Service academy arch-rival Navy was first, followed by Tulane and Memphis.

Army beat Tulane to win the AAC title last December.

The publication likes what the Black Knights have coming back on defense. Army expects five starters back, along with heavy contributors that didn’t start. The unit allowed just 15.5 points per game last season, the best in the AAC.

More News: Army Football Announces Game Times, TV Networks for Football Schedule

But Lindy’s believes a second straight title is too much to ask of the Black Knights for one simple reason.

“Replacing AAC offensive player of the year Bryson Daily is a daunting task,” per the publication.

That’s the truth. Daily finished with 32 rushing touchdowns, breaking the record for most rushing touchdowns by a quarterback and leaving him fourth all-time in an FBS single season. He also accounted for 41 total touchdowns, which was a new single-season Army record.

Coming out of spring camp Dewayne Coleman was projected to be the starter. He won his only start last season when Daily was unable to play due to injury.

The Black Knights have plenty of backfield talent to build around, including fullback Hayden Reed, slotback Noah Short and slotback Samari Howard. Two starters from last year’s Joe Moore-winning offensive line are expected back in center Brady Small and right guard Paolo Gennarelli.

More News: Replacing Bryson Daily Enormous Task Facing Army Black Knights Football

2025 Army Football Schedule

Date, Time, Opponent (TV)

(all times local)

Aug. 29: vs. Tarleton State, 6 p.m., CBSSN

Sept. 6: at Kansas State, 7 p.m., ESPN

Sept. 20: vs. North Texas*, 12 p.m., CBSSN

Sept. 25: at East Carolina*, 7:30 p.m., ESPN

Oct. 4: at UAB*, TBD, TV TBA

Oct. 11: vs. Charlotte*, noon, CBSSN

Oct. 18: at Tulane*, TBD/ TV TBA

Nov. 1: at Air Force, noon, CBS

Nov. 8: vs. Temple*, noon, CBSSN

Nov. 27: vs. Tulsa*, noon p.m., CBSSN

Nov. 28/29: at UTSA*, TBD, TV TBA

Dec. 13: vs. Navy, 3 p.m., CBS

(note: Army-Navy game at Baltimore, Md.)

(if Army qualifies for AAC title game, it will be played Friday, Dec. 5, at site of higher seed)

For More Armed Forces Sports coverage, go to Armed Forces Sports on SI

Published
Matt Postins
MATT POSTINS

Matthew Postins is an award-winning sports journalist who covers Major League Baseball for OnSI. He also covers the Big 12 Conference for Heartland College Sports.

Home/Army