Army-Holy Cross Patriot League Baseball Championship Series Schedule Set
Fresh off an incredible series win over Navy, the Army Black Knights prepare to try and claim the Patriot League baseball championship this weekend.
The best-of-three series will pit the No. 3 seeded Black Knights (25-23) against the No. 1 seeded Holy Cross Crusaders (29-23).
The Patriot League pushed back the start of the series by one day due to the potential of thunderstorms in Worcester area on Saturday.
Now, Game 1 of the best-of-three series will be played on Sunday at 1:05 p.m. Game 2 will be played on Monday at 6:05 p.m. Game 3, if necessary, will be played on Tuesday at 5:05 p.m.
The winner of the series will receive the league’s automatic berth in the NCAA Tournament.
About Army vs. Holy Cross Baseball
Holy Cross has a 3-2 lead in the season series. Army won the first game of a doubleheader on April 4, 4-0, with Holy Cross following up with a 5-4 victory in the nightcap. On April 6, the Crusaders defeated the Black Knights, 4-3, in game one of a doubleheader and the Black Knights followed that with a 6-0 victory.
Holy Cross won the final meeting on April 16, as the Crusaders beat the Black Knights, 12-6.
The Black Knights and the Crusaders will meet in the championship series for the third time, but the first time since 2013. Back then, Army swept Holy Cross in two games. The year before that the two teams met again, with the Black Knights claimed the title in three games.
Army is the six-time defending Patriot League champion and is seeking its fifth straight NCAA Tournament berth. A win in the series would give the Black Knights their 14th Patriot League title and third under coach Chris Tracz.
The Black Knights are coming off a dramatic, three-game series victory over arch-rival Navy.
Holy Cross is seeking its first Patriot League title since 2017, which is the only league title the Crusaders have won. This is also their first championship series appearance since that 2017 title. That crown was the last before Army began its six-year title streak.
Holy Cross does have one thing over Army — a national title. The Crusaders won the 1952 College World Series.
Patriot League 2025 Baseball Championship Series
At Fitton Field, Worcester, Mass.
(all times eastern; all games on ESPN+)
No. 3 Army West Point at No. 1 Holy Cross
Sunday: Championship Game 1, 1:05 p.m.
Monday: Championship Game 2, 6:05 p.m.
Tuesday: Championship Game 3, (if necessary), 5:05 p.m.