Army linebacker and team captain Andon Thomas a candidate for the "Academic Heisman"
Andon Thomas, a senior linebacker and team captain for the Army Black Knights, has been nominated for the prestigious Campbell Trophy, commonly known as the "Academic Heisman." This award recognizes the nation's top scholar-athlete in college football, honoring excellence both on the field and in the classroom. Originally from Liberty Hill, Texas, Thomas has established himself as an exceptional leader for the Black Knights.
In the 2024 campaign, Thomas had an outstanding performance on the field for Army, finishing with a total of 98 tackles—48 solo and 50 assisted. His relentless energy and sharp instincts made him a dominant force, as he also recorded 3.5 tackles for loss, two interceptions, and four passes defended. His versatility as a sideline-to-sideline linebacker significantly bolstered Army's defense, which ranked first nationally in red zone defense and fourth in points allowed per game. Additionally, Thomas's exceptional play earned him a position on the 2025 Chuck Bednarik Award watch list, recognizing him as one of the top defensive players in college football.
Thomas stands out off the field as much as he does on it. As a team captain, he exemplifies leadership, dedication, and discipline—qualities that align with the Campbell Trophy's focus on academic excellence and character. His nomination highlights his ability to balance challenging academics with elite athletic performance.
As the Army football team aims to build on last season's success, Thomas continues to be a key player in the Black Knights' defense. His candidacy for the Campbell Trophy reflects his hard work, talent, and dedication to excellence in all areas of his life.
