Army Men’s Basketball Makes History During CBI Tournament Run
The Army West Point Black Knights men’s basketball team may be eliminated from the College Basketball Invitational, but the program made history.
The Black Knights (17-16) wrapped up their trip to Daytona Beach, Fla., on Monday with a 68-65 loss to the Florida Gulf Coast University Eagles in the second round.
Jalen Rucker had a huge game for the Black Knights, as he finished with 25 points. He made four 3-pointers, grabbed five rebounds, dished out two assists and had three steals. Ryan Curry scored 12 points and AJ Allenspach added 10 points.
Army was down seven points at halftime and spent the entire second half trying to claw its way back into the game. The Black Knights never regained the lead but were within two points of the Eagles with 48 seconds left after Rucker drained a 3-pointer.
The Black Knights had chances to cut the lead further. But Tate Laczkowski missed two free throws with seven seconds left. Army had to foul and sent FGCU’s Jevin Muniz to the free throw line with seven seconds left.
He made the first but missed the second. Army had one last chance to tie the game and got the ball to Rucker with a second left. But his desperation 3-pointer wouldn’t fall.
But, before that bitter defeat, the Black Knights beat Elon, 83-78, in a massive comeback as they won their first postseason game in 55 years.
Army rallied from a 21-point deficit to overcome the Phoenix, outscoring them 53-39 in the second half.
The last postseason win for the Black Knights was in the 1970 National Invitational Tournament (NIT) with three wins from legendary coach Bob Knight and the Black Knights gave the program a third-place tournament finish.
The Black Knights were only down nine points at the break, but slipped further behind, as Elon had a 51-30 lead early in the second half.
Rucker was in the driver’s seat again for Army, as he came off the bench and scored 27 points with six assists and two steals. Another bench star, Jorn Everson, scored a career-high 22 points, including four 3-pointers. Curry posted 14 points and grabbed five rebounds, along with three assists and one blocked shot.
All three played a hand in getting the Black Knights in the game, as a 7-0 run that ended with 2:20 left in the game sealed the victory for Army.