Army Men’s Lacrosse Makes Program History with All-America Picks
The Army West Point Black Knights men’s lacrosse team didn’t make the postseason, but they did make program history.
When the United States Intercollegiate Lacrosse Association announced its all-America team recently, the Black Knights had four first-team all-America selections for the first time since 1964. It was also just the third time in program history that the team has produced four First Team All-Americans in the same season.
In all, seven Army players made the all-America team.
Army Lacrosse’s USILA First-Team All-Americans
The group was led by Jackson Eicker, who was also named the Turnbull Award winner, given to the nation's most outstanding attackman. He was the first Black Knight to win the award since Tom Cafaro in 1971.
In 2025 he averaged 3.86 goals and 6.07 points per game, both of which were ranked second in the nation.
Eicher set a new program record with 54 goals this season and moved into the Top 20 of Army's all-time scoring list with 147 career points. He also ranks in the top 20 in program history for career goals (95) and is tied for second in program history for points in a season (85).
The rest of the first-team selections were Christian Mazur, Christian Fournier and AJ Pilate.
Mazur earned his first all-Patriot League first team honor as he collected 17 ground balls, caused 11 turnovers, and recorded a career-best six points (two goals, four assists). He was recently drafted in the third round of the PLL draft by the Maryland Whipsnakes.
Fournier was also all-Patriot League first team. In the midfield, he led with 33 caused turnovers. His 2.54 caused turnovers per game which ranks him third nationally. Fournier tallied career highs in goals (two), assists (five), and points (seven) as well as picking up a team-second 52 ground balls.
Pilate, a defender, earned his third consecutive Patriot League defensive player of the year award and his fourth straight all-Patriot League selection. He anchored a defense that led the nation in both fewest goals allowed per game (7.50) and scoring margin (6.71).
Army’s Other All-American
Evan Plunkett was named to the second team. The midfielder had 14 goals, 16 assists and 30 points, all of which were among the Top 4 on the team.
Sean Byrne was a third-team selection. He was the 2025 Patriot League goalkeeper of the year after he led the country in both save percentage (.607) and goals-against average (7.50) for much of the season.
Will Coletti was an honorable mention. He had second-highest faceoff percentage (.626) in the Patriot League with 117 of 187 faceoffs won this season and claimed the League’s all-time record for most faceoffs won in a career with 781.